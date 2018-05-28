Tyrone to face Meath test in All-Ireland qualifiers

Tyrone defeated Meath by two points when the sides met in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2015

Ulster champions Tyrone have been drawn away against Meath in the opening round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

Derry will host Kildare, Armagh face a trip to take on Westmeath and Cavan are also on the road against Wicklow.

Antrim are away to Offaly, Cavan visit Wicklow while the other ties on 9/10 June are London v Louth, Limerick v Mayo and Wexford v Waterford.

All matches will be played to a finish and venues/throw-in times will be confirmed by the GAA on Tuesday.

Tyrone have been handed a tough encounter as they seek to bounce back from the Ulster SFC defeat by Monaghan.

Derry were easily beaten by Donegal on Sunday and they will hope home advantage can give them the edge over the Lilywhites.

Changes to the qualifiers format this year include a straight draw while the first team drawn has home advantage unless they are a Division One or Two side and are paired with a side from Division Three or Four.

London and Limerick were both drawn away but they will now be home for their round one fixtures.

All-Ireland SFC round one qualifiers

Derry v Kildare

Meath v Tyrone

London v Louth

Wicklow v Cavan

Offaly v Antrim

Limerick v Mayo

Westmeath v Armagh

Wexford v Waterford