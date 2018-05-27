BBC Sport - Radio Ulster pundits Devenney and McMahon reflect on Donegal's win over Derry
Devenney and McMahon back Donegal to reach Ulster final
- From the section Gaelic Games
BBC Radio Ulster pundits Brendan Devenney and Joe McMahon both fancy Donegal to reach the Ulster Football Final after their 2-16 to 0-16 quarter-final win over Derry.
"It will be a close game against Down in the semi-final but I would imagine Donegal will come out on top," said ex-Tyrone star McMahon.
Former Donegal star Devenney added: "Down will put up a performance but I think Donegal will be too much for them."
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired