BBC Sport - Radio Ulster pundits Devenney and McMahon reflect on Donegal's win over Derry

Devenney and McMahon back Donegal to reach Ulster final

BBC Radio Ulster pundits Brendan Devenney and Joe McMahon both fancy Donegal to reach the Ulster Football Final after their 2-16 to 0-16 quarter-final win over Derry.

"It will be a close game against Down in the semi-final but I would imagine Donegal will come out on top," said ex-Tyrone star McMahon.

Former Donegal star Devenney added: "Down will put up a performance but I think Donegal will be too much for them."

