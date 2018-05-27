BBC Sport - Declan Bonner concerned by injuries after facile Donegal win

Bonner concerned by injuries after win

Donegal boss Declan Bonner is worried Neil McGee, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan could all be fitness doubts for the provincial semi-final against Down after having to go off in Sunday's 2-16 to 0-16 win over Derry.

"Michael Langan had to go off at half-time and Neil McGee (early on) and Jamie Brennan at the end as well," said Bonner.

"We'll have to see how those guys are. There is only a two-week turnaround so that is a concern."

