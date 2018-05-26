BBC Sport - Goal before half-time changed everything - Harbinson

Goal before half-time changed everything - Harbinson

Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson admits the goal his side conceded just before half-time was the decisive score of their Ulster quarter-final defeat by Down.

Kevin McKernan's goal helped Down to a 1-9 to 0-5 lead at the break and the home side went on to record a comfortable win by 1-18 to 0-14.

"Whenever you concede a goal in a game which you are trying to keep tight it can have a big bearing and it did, psychologically," said Harbinson.

Top videos

Video

Goal before half-time changed everything - Harbinson

Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Argentina's 24-pass goal - 2006

Video

Sohail hits winning runs for Pakistan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Coach talking to new kayakers

National Go Canoeing Week Starter Session
Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired