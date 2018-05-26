Goal before half-time changed everything - Harbinson

Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson admits the goal his side conceded just before half-time was the decisive score of their Ulster quarter-final defeat by Down.

Kevin McKernan's goal helped Down to a 1-9 to 0-5 lead at the break and the home side went on to record a comfortable win by 1-18 to 0-14.

"Whenever you concede a goal in a game which you are trying to keep tight it can have a big bearing and it did, psychologically," said Harbinson.