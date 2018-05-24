BBC Sport - Derry brothers Karl and Chrissy McKaigue go head-to-head before Donegal game
Which of the McKaigue brothers fancies himself as a pin-up boy?
- From the section Gaelic Games
We catch up with Derry brothers Karl and Chrissy McKaigue ahead of the Oak Leafers' Ulster Football quarter-final against Donegal at Celtic Park on Sunday.
The Slaughtneil clubmen reveal a few home truths about each other in the latest of our series of 'brothers' interviews' leading up to the big Ulster SFC games.
