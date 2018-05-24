BBC Sport - Antrim 'not there to make up numbers' - Trainor
Antrim 'not there to make up numbers' - Trainor
Assistant manager Brendan Trainor says Antrim have nothing to lose against hot favourites Down in the quarter-final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.
The counties will meet at Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday night, with a 19:00 BST throw-in.
