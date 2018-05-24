Ulster SFC: Lee Brennan ruled out for eight weeks with hamstring injury

Lee Brennan was Tyrone's top scorer in the Football League

Tyrone's hopes of reaching the Super 8's have suffered a blow with the news that Lee Brennan has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The attacker aggravated an existing problem during Sunday's Ulster SFC defeat to Monaghan and will miss the entire All-Ireland qualifier series.

Brennan's strike partner Mark Bradley will also miss the early rounds of the qualifiers through injury.

He has been ruled out for five weeks because of ankle ligament damage.

Bradley picked up his injury in the early stages of last weekend's Healy Park tie and was forced off after just 15 minutes.

Brennan was already a doubt going into the game, having suffered a hamstring injury in a club game three weeks earlier, and manager Mickey Harte gambled with the fitness of the Trillick man, who was the Football League Division One top scorer this year in his debut season.

He was substituted early in the second half and now faces a spell on the sidelines but could return in time for the Super 8s.

Harte has come in for some criticism for opting to start with a number of players who had been struggling with injury.

Colm Cavanagh, who had been receiving treatment for a quad muscle injury, only lasted until half-time, while Tiernan McCann, who missed several Football League and club games due to a damaged kneecap, was also substituted early in the second half.

To add to Tyrone's problems ahead of their first-round Qualifier tie on 9 June, Peter Harte will be absent through suspension, having received a straight red card in the dying moments of the 1-18 to 1-16 loss to Monaghan.

The draw for the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers will take place on Monday, 28 May with all 16 teams taking part in a straight draw with no restrictions.