Derry player Brendan Rogers says the Oak Leafers must make best use of their home advantage when they face Donegal in the quarter-finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship on Sunday.

Manager Damian McErlain believes the tie will be "all about who turns up on the day" at Celtic Park.

Derry are playing their first match since being relegated to Division Four of the Football League while Donegal saw off Cavan in their Ulster SFC preliminary round tie earlier this month.

