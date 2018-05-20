BBC Sport - Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over holders Tyrone
Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan win
- From the section Gaelic Games
BBC Radio Ulster's pundits Enda McGinley and Paul Finlay give their verdicts on Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over three-in-a-row seeking Tyrone.
Former Monaghan forward Finlay felt his county "managed the game very well after Tyrone's good start".
Ex-Tyrone All-Ireland winner McGinley said that the performances of "sweeper-keeper" Rory Beggan and Conor McManus were crucial to Monaghan's deserved 1-18 to 1-16 success.
