BBC Sport - Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over holders Tyrone

Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan win

BBC Radio Ulster's pundits Enda McGinley and Paul Finlay give their verdicts on Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over three-in-a-row seeking Tyrone.

Former Monaghan forward Finlay felt his county "managed the game very well after Tyrone's good start".

Ex-Tyrone All-Ireland winner McGinley said that the performances of "sweeper-keeper" Rory Beggan and Conor McManus were crucial to Monaghan's deserved 1-18 to 1-16 success.

Top videos

Video

Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan win

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

African referees filmed taking cash

  • From the section News
Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

England players must believe - Walker

Video

World title fights will come - Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired