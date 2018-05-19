BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: Fermanagh deserved win over Armagh - Gallagher
Fermanagh deserved win over Armagh - Gallagher
- From the section Gaelic Games
Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher is delighted after his team overcomes Armagh 0-12 to 0-7 in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.
Gallagher said his team learnt from the Division Three final in March, when Armagh defeated the Ernemen.
Fermanagh's reward is a semi-final encounter against holders Tyrone or Monaghan.
