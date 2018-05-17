Ulster SFC: Colm Cavanagh passed fit for Tyrone's Monaghan tie

Colm Cavanagh was Tyrone's only All-Star winner last year

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals: Fermanagh v Armagh; Tyrone v Monaghan Dates: Saturday & Sunday, 19 & 20 May Venues: Brewster Park, Enniskillen; Healy Park, Omagh Throw-ins: 19:00 BST and 16:00 BST Coverage: Fermanagh v Armagh live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website plus Radio Ulster 1341 MW. Tyrone v Monaghan live on Radio Ulster MW plus full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00.

Colm Cavanagh has been deemed fit to start for Tyrone's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Monaghan on Sunday.

The Moy midfielder has recovered from a quad muscle injury, which has kept him sidelined since the league win against Mayo in March.

Centre back Frank Burns and forward Lee Brennan will make their Championship debuts for Mickey Harte's side.

The winners in Omagh will advance to a semi-final match against Fermanagh or Armagh on 3 June.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyrone brothers Conall and Tiernan McCann on issues of hairstyles and good looks

Tiernan McCann has recovered from the knee injury which he picked up early in the league against Kildare and will start at right half-back.

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher has made three changes from the Division Three Football League final defeat against Armagh in early April for the rematch with the Orchard County in the Ulster Championship on Saturday.

Kane Connor replaces Eamon McHugh at corner-back with Lee Cullen's introduction to the half-back line seeing Tom Clarke dropping out and Paul McCusker taking over from Conor McGee.

Declan McCusker switches from the half-back line to join his brother Paul in the half-forwards.

Armagh earned a 1-16 to 0-17 win in the Division Three decider although the Orchard men's two-point winning margin didn't reflect their superiority in the contest.

Fermanagh suffered an early blow in that game as forward Sean Quigley received a black card and manager Gallagher will be emphasising the importance of discipline in Saturday's contest.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster SFC: Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, M Donnelly; C McShane, N Sludden, C Meyler; L Brennan, C McAliskey, M Bradley. Subs: M O'Neill, R Brennan, R Donnelly, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, HP McGeary, K McGeary, M McKernan, P McNulty, R O'Neill.

Fermanagh: P Cadden; K Connor, C Cullen, M Jones; B Mulrone, J McMahon, L Cullen; E Donnelly, R Jones; P McCusker, D McCusker, A Breen; Sean Quigley, C Jones, Seamie Quigley