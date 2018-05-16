Fermanagh assistant manager Ryan McMenamin rejects the assertion that the Ernemen are a defensive team.

The three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner joined the management team of then new Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher last October.

"We've tried to be as attacking as possible. It could be lazy analysis but then again a lot of championships are won in defence. We wanted to set out stall out early on to be defensively sound," added McMenamin.