BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys

Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys

Fermanagh brothers Ryan and Conall Jones provide a few laughs and a singing performance as they relax before the serious stuff starts on Saturday against Armagh in the Ulster SFC.

Connall is the karaoke king of the family and you'll hear why as he performs his very own version of the Kenny Rogers classic 'The Gambler'.

The Erne team take on Armagh in a quarter-final meeting at Brewster Park with the winners to face holders Tyrone or Monaghan.

Top videos

Video

Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Video

World Cup countdown: Armstrong smashes home in 1982

Video

England fans warned about trouble in Russia

Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Delph 'quietly confident' of World Cup spot

Video

Southgate will pick 'progressive squad'

Video

Archive: Mancini scores for Italy at Euro 88

Video

Who will be England's World Cup wildcards?

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Playing fantasy football with AI

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired