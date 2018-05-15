BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys
Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys
- From the section Gaelic Games
Fermanagh brothers Ryan and Conall Jones provide a few laughs and a singing performance as they relax before the serious stuff starts on Saturday against Armagh in the Ulster SFC.
Connall is the karaoke king of the family and you'll hear why as he performs his very own version of the Kenny Rogers classic 'The Gambler'.
The Erne team take on Armagh in a quarter-final meeting at Brewster Park with the winners to face holders Tyrone or Monaghan.
