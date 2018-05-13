The fans' view: Donegal worthy winners over battling Cavan

Supporters at MacCumhaill Park give their thoughts on Donegal's 2-20 to 1-15 win over Cavan in the first round of the Ulster championship.

Goals by Ryan McHugh and Cian Mulligan helped Donegal to advance to a quarter-final contest against Derry on Sunday, 27 May.

Cavan must now prepare for a qualifiers on the second weekend of June if they are to remain involved in this year's All-Ireland championship.