BBC Sport - Joe McMahon and Brendan Devenney analyse Donegal's win over Cavan

BBC Radio Ulster's Austin O'Callaghan speaks to former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney and Tyrone All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon to review Donegal's defeat of Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Michael Murphy scored six points to help Donegal to a 2-20 to 1-15 victory at Ballybofey, which has convinced McMahon that Declan Bonner's side will reach this year's Ulster final.

"I would imagine they'll come through their side of the draw and then looking towards the other side, it's going to be a tougher challenge," said McMahon.

