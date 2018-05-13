BBC Sport - Cavan's season not over - McGleenan

Cavan's season not over - McGleenan

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan believes his side still have a lot to play for despite a first round defeat to Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The Breffni County were out-classed 2-20 to 1-15 in an one-sided contest at Ballybofey.

"You're still in the All-Ireland championship, we're not finished - I hope - at this stage," said McGleenan.

"It's a huge character test, you're now in Division One so training for Division One starts right here, right now."

Top videos

Video

Cavan's season not over - McGleenan

Video

World Cup countdown: Maxi Rodriguez's incredible goal in 2006

Video

The aggro, the accent and the zips - Wenger's best bits

Video

Man City not a great team yet - Shearer

Video

Reaching 100 points is 'magnificent' - Guardiola

Video

Motson recalls classic gaffs in Bafta acceptance speech

Video

Too late to cure my football addiction - Wenger

Video

Chelsea's approach wasn't good enough - Conte

Video

Champions League qualification massive success - Klopp

Video

Key moments: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves

Video

Highlights: Chelsea on brink of WSL title after Sunderland win

Video

World Cup countdown: Nelinho's sublime strike - 1978

Video

Prescod beats Gatlin to seal shock 100m win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired