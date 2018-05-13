Cavan's season not over - McGleenan

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan believes his side still have a lot to play for despite a first round defeat to Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The Breffni County were out-classed 2-20 to 1-15 in an one-sided contest at Ballybofey.

"You're still in the All-Ireland championship, we're not finished - I hope - at this stage," said McGleenan.

"It's a huge character test, you're now in Division One so training for Division One starts right here, right now."