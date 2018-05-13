Cavan gave us plenty to think about - Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says he is very happy with his side's performance in their opening round 2-20 to 1-15 win over Cavan at Ballybofey.

"Always good to get over the first hurdle and Cavan gave us plenty to think about," said Bonner.

"We had a very good spell mid-way through the first-half but Cavan came back strong and rattled off a number of scores before half time.

"We got a good start to the second half and again we let Cavan back in for a number of scores but overall, I think it was 2-20 we kicked, you'd have to be very happy with that."