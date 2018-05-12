Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim 2-16 Carlow 0-19

Neil McManus netted Antrim's second goal in the six-point over over Carlow

Antrim hurlers made it two wins from two McDonagh Cup games by securing a 2-16 to 0-19 victory against Carlow at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Nigel Elliott netted as the Saffron made a superb start and they led 1-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Carlow reduced the gap to two points before Neil McManus added Antrim's second goal.

The visitors rallied late on but fell short in a game which saw three players sent-off, including two from Carlow.

Elliott's goal came after just three minutes while McManus (2) and Eoghan Campbell were also on target as Antrim race into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead.

Antrim pushed 1-7 to 0-3 ahead after 22 minutes but Carlow rallied before the half-time.

Dominic McKinley's charges were reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of Campbell.

Carlow were aided by the wind on the restart, but soon found themselves reduced to 14 players, after Jack Kavanagh was shown a red card in the 45th minute.

Carlow twice cut the gap to three points in the third quarter, and indeed left two points between the teams in the 53rd minute.

However, McManus found the net for Antrim's second goal, before Diarmuid Byrne picked up Carlow's second red card.

The Leinter men found it tough as Antrim opened up a seven-point lead with Eddie McCloskey and Conor Johnston taking scores to ensure a 2-15 to 0-14 score-line.

Carlow cut the gap to two points with five unanswered scores in 11 minutes of injury time but Antrim held out for victory.