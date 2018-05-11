Ulster SFC: Donegal's Hugh McFadden does not expect goal fest in Cavan opener

Donegal produced some thrilling football in this year's league but still ended up being relegated

Ulster Senior Football Championship preliminary round: Donegal v Cavan Date: Sunday 13 May Venue: MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website. Deferred coverage of entire game on BBC Two NI 19:00

Donegal midfielder Hugh McFadden does not expect a goal fest in Sunday's Ulster SFC opener against Cavan even though both teams scored freely in this year's league.

"It's going to be a tight game. I can assure you of that," the Killybegs man told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Neither team is going to want to give away any easy goals."

Donegal appear at full strength heading into the Ballybofey game but Cavan look set to be without skipper Dara McVeety.

McVeety, arguably Cavan's most influential performer as the Breffnimen clinched promotion back to Division One in the Spring, is still recovering from a hamstring tear that he sustained in the high-scoring Division Two final defeat by Roscommon.

In the days after that game, Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan said that McVeety had been ruled out of the MacCumhaill Park contest although there have been a few whispers over the past week that the Castlerahan man could play a part in Sunday's game.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan says his side are under no illusions about the task facing his side against Donegal

McGleenan also has injury concerns over Martin Reilly and Caoimhin O'Reilly who also excelled during the League so there will be a perception that Donegal hold the advantage going into the game.

Donegal have not lost a championship game since an extra-time defeat by a Benny Coulter-inspired Down in 2010 and have also beaten Cavan in four of the last five summer meetings between the counties.

Their most recent championship meeting came in the Ulster preliminary round in 2012 when Jim McGuinness' Donegal earned a 1-16 to 1-10 win as they began a march to the county's second All-Ireland title.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner saw his intercounty playing career ended by Cavan in 1997 when Dermot McCabe inspired the Martin McHugh-managed Breffnimen to a comfortable Ulster semi-final win over the Tir Conaill side.

A year later, Bonner, in his first stint as Donegal boss, guided his county to a 0-15 to 0-13 Ulster semi-final win over a Cavan side managed by Liam Austin.

Donegal's unlucky league relegation

This year's line-ups went in opposite directions in the Spring as Donegal, despite employing an attacking style that was easy on the eye, suffered an unlucky relegation to Division Two.

Much has been made of Donegal's apparently less defensive method under Bonner this season after the departure of Rory Gallagher but vice-captain McFadden thinks some of the media commentary has been an over-simplification.

"People like to elaborate and make a story that's not there. This year with us conceding a few goals is just probably down to bad play as our style of play throughout the National League.

"Put it this way, I'll be surprised if you see both sides scoring four goals in Sunday's game."

Patrick McBrearty excelled for Donegal in this year's league

McBrearty Donegal's main scoring threat

In terms of Donegal's scoring threat, Patrick McBrearty comes into the match after having produced a series of exhilarating performances during the league as Michael Murphy took something of a back seat.

McFadden agrees that the Kilcar man was "probably the player of the league" despite Donegal's relegation with his both in Killarney and Croke Park both magnificent.

"Patrick's up there with the top players in the country and he's probably got the best left foot in the country at the moment."

Despite Cavan's injury concerns, manager Mattie McGleenan says he and his players are relishing the prospect of the trip to Ballybofey.

"Ballybofey is going to be an absolute cauldron but we're really looking forward to going up there and having a great performance," added the former Tyrone forward.

"Donegal are going to be a huge test for us but we will be aiming to give the game a serious, serious go."