Ulster SFC: Lee Brennan injury worry for Tyrone opener

Lee Brennan was a prolific scorer in Tyrone's Football League campaign

Tyrone's top scorer Lee Brennan is an injury concern for the Red Hands' Ulster SFC opener against Monaghan at Healy Park, Omagh, on Sunday 20 May.

Brennan picked up a hamstring injury during Trillick's Division One league game against Donaghmore on Sunday.

"We'll see how serious it is. He doesn't think it's that bad and we're hopeful he will play against Monaghan," said Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Midfielder Colm Cavanagh remains extremely doubtful for the champions.

The All Star is struggling with a quad injury and has not trained fully with the team.

"He is still not right - he is definitely under pressure to be ready," explained the Tyrone boss.

"I am still not giving up hope and would love to see him at a more advanced stage than he is, but it is not a case where it is lost yet, but he is under pressure."

Brennan prolific in league

Brennan, 21, made a big impact during this year's Football League, finishing as Division One's top scorer with 2-30.

He pulled up after kicking his ninth point of the game in Trillick's 2-25 to 0-10 win.

"Lee discovered the problem early on himself and didn't play on, so he came off quickly, which is to his advantage and our advantage.

"The fact that he left the scene early means there won't be any more damage after discovering there was an issue."

McCann 'fully recovered'

Tiernan McCann has fully recovered from the knee injury picked up in the early rounds of the league against Kildare.

Harte said he is "back in business" and played part of Killyclogher's league game against Moy on Sunday.

"He is happy that he is over the injury part of it. He is not concerned about that, it is his lack of match fitness I suppose is his only problem."

Pomeroy's Brendan Burns was stretchered off in his club's game against Carrickmore with a knee injury but the extent of the problem is not yet known.

Tyrone are aiming to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the third year in succession.