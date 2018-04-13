BBC Sport - GAA 'need to get more out of Belfast' - GAA President John Horan
GAA 'need to get more out of Belfast'
GAA President John Horan says the Association must "get more out of Belfast" after launching a new scheme to help develop gaelic games in the city.
The GAA, in conjunction with Belfast city council, has pledged over £1m to local schools as part of a five-year development plan.
Horan has also reiterated the GAA's support for the redevelopment of Casement Park and he has reassured local residents that their concerns will be addressed.
