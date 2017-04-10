Ulster Under-21 final: Donegal 3-17 0-13 Derry
-
- From the section Gaelic Games
Goals by Lorcan Connor, Ethan O'Donnell and Michael Carroll helped Donegal beat 14-man Derry 3-17 to 0-13 in Monday night's Ulster Under-21 football final.
Declan Bonner's men will now play Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-finals on Saturday.
It was Donegal's first provincial Under-21 title since 2010.
Derry had to play most of the second half without dismissed defender Oisin Duffin and two late goals put a gloss on Donegal's margin of victory.
Donegal were 0-4 to 0-1 up by the 10th minute, with Lorcan Connor converting a couple of frees and Michael Langan landing a '45.
But the Oak Leafers found a way to penetrate a packed defence, and went level through Conor Doherty, after Danny Tallon had converted three frees.
Goalkeeper Ben McKinless had to be alert to keep out a Tony McCleneghan shot as Donegal pressed, but the Oak Leafers went ahead for the first time in the 21st minute when Shane McGuigan sent over a superb point.
Donegal finished the half in spectacular fashion, with 1-4, including two wonderful Jason McGee scores.
Jamie Brennan's dribble along the left wing set up a goal for Connor, sending his side in with a 1-8 to 0-7 interval lead.
Donegal led by 1-8 to 0-7 at the break, and increased the advantage with scores from Connor and Cian Mulligan, who opened out a six-point lead.
Derry lost their most dangerous attacker Shane McGuigan to a black card, and soon afterward were reduced to 14 men when full-back Duffin, who had earlier been booked, was sent off on black/red cards.
Langan and Connor drilled frees between the posts, but Derry worked hard to create scores for Cathal Mulholland and Peter Hagan.
And when skipper Niall Keenan made a brilliant goal-line stop to deny Brennan, before racing upfield to slot over a point, they were still in the hunt, training by five points with 10 minutes to play.
However, the numerical handicap was soon to become too much for a courageous Oak Leaf side to handle.
Donegal were able to pick holes in the defensive set-up of a tiring opponent, and Carroll and Conor Morrison went through for fisted scores.
Substitute O'Donnell sprinted in for a solo goal with five minutes to play, and midfielder Carroll punched home his side's third in stoppage-time.
|EirGrid Ulster Under-21 Football Championship final
|Donegal: D Rodgers; C Morrison (0-1), S McMenamin, B McCole; C Mulligan (0-1), D Ó Baoill, E Bán Gallagher (0-1); T McClenaghan, J McGee (0-2); M Carroll (1-2), S McBrearty, C Kelly; L Connor (1-5 (0-5f), M Langan (0-3, 1f, 2 '45), J Brennan (0-1). Subs: C Doherty for Kelly (24), N O'Donnell (0-1) for McBreaty (40), E O'Donnell (1-0) for Doherty (53), C McLaughlin for Connor (56), C McGonigle for Langan (58), D Monagle for Mulligan (60)
|Derry: B McKinless; N Keenan (0-1), O Duffin, C McGrogan; C Mulholland (0-1), M McEvoy, J Curran (0-1); J Doherty (0-1), P Kearney; P Hagan (0-2, 1f), D Curran, P Coney (0-1); D Tallon (0-4, 4f), S McGuigan (0-1), C Doherty (0-1).Subs: T Flanagan for McGuigan (BC 35), E McGill for Curran (43), J Donaghy for Doherty (43), F Kearney for Coney (56)
|Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).