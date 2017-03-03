Hurling League: Antrim face Division Two A table toppers Kildare at Cushendall

Ciaran Clarke's scores helped Antrim earn a draw against Carlow two weeks ago

Antrim hurlers face a crucial Division Two A encounter on Sunday against table toppers Kildare at Cushendall.

After an opening home win over London, Antrim drew against other promotion contenders Carlow at Dr Cullen Park two weeks ago.

Kildare had to battle to beat Armagh 1-18 to 1-15 in their opener but they earned an impressive 1-16 to 0-14 win over Westmeath last time out.

Westmeath are Armagh's opposition at Mullingar on Sunday.

After their opening home defeat by the Lilywhites, Armagh drew two weeks ago against London.

In Division Two B, Derry host Wicklow at Celtic Park on Sunday with Down away to Mayo in Castlebar.

Both Ulster counties have a win and a defeat from their opening two games.

Down were hammered 4-21 to 1-10 by Meath in the opener at Navan before beating Roscommon 1-16 to 1-12 last time out.

Derry edged a 1-14 to 1-13 win over Mayo on 12 February before 2-19 to 0-16 against table toppers Meath.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 17:00 GMT

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Dublin v Waterford - Croke Park

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Limerick v Offaly - Gaelic Grounds

SUNDAY - 14:00 GMT unless stated

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Kilkenny v Cork - Nowlan Park Tipperary v Clare - Thurles, 15:00

Division 1B Galway v Laois - Salthill Wexford v Kerry - Wexford Park

Division 2A Carlow v London - Dr Cullen Park, 13:00 Westmeath v Armagh - Ennis Antrim v Kildare - Cushendall

Division 2B Derry v Wicklow - Celtic Park, 12:30 Roscommon v Meath - Athleague, 12:30 Mayo v Down - Castlebar

Division 3A Monaghan v Louth - Inniskenn Donegal v Tyrone - Letterkenny