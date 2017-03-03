Hurling League: Antrim face Division Two A table toppers Kildare at Cushendall
Gaelic Games
Antrim hurlers face a crucial Division Two A encounter on Sunday against table toppers Kildare at Cushendall.
After an opening home win over London, Antrim drew against other promotion contenders Carlow at Dr Cullen Park two weeks ago.
Kildare had to battle to beat Armagh 1-18 to 1-15 in their opener but they earned an impressive 1-16 to 0-14 win over Westmeath last time out.
Westmeath are Armagh's opposition at Mullingar on Sunday.
After their opening home defeat by the Lilywhites, Armagh drew two weeks ago against London.
In Division Two B, Derry host Wicklow at Celtic Park on Sunday with Down away to Mayo in Castlebar.
Both Ulster counties have a win and a defeat from their opening two games.
Down were hammered 4-21 to 1-10 by Meath in the opener at Navan before beating Roscommon 1-16 to 1-12 last time out.
Derry edged a 1-14 to 1-13 win over Mayo on 12 February before 2-19 to 0-16 against table toppers Meath.
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday - 17:00 GMT
|Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
|Dublin
|v
|Waterford - Croke Park
|Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
|Limerick
|v
|Offaly - Gaelic Grounds
SUNDAY - 14:00 GMT unless stated
|Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
|Kilkenny
|v
|Cork - Nowlan Park
|Tipperary
|v
|Clare - Thurles, 15:00
|Division 1B
|Galway
|v
|Laois - Salthill
|Wexford
|v
|Kerry - Wexford Park
|Division 2A
|Carlow
|v
|London - Dr Cullen Park, 13:00
|Westmeath
|v
|Armagh - Ennis
|Antrim
|v
|Kildare - Cushendall
|Division 2B
|Derry
|v
|Wicklow - Celtic Park, 12:30
|Roscommon
|v
|Meath - Athleague, 12:30
|Mayo
|v
|Down - Castlebar
|Division 3A
|Monaghan
|v
|Louth - Inniskenn
|Donegal
|v
|Tyrone - Letterkenny
|Division 3B
|Sligo
|v
|Fermanagh - Markievicz Park, 12:30
|Warwickshire
|v
|Leitrim - Pairc na hEireann