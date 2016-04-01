PJ O'Mullan quits Antrim hurling job after less than five months in charge

PJ O'Mullan (left) appointed Cork hurling stalwart Justin McCarthy as his assistant

Antrim hurling manager PJ O'Mullan has stepped down from his position after less than five months in charge.

O'Mullan was appointed successor to Kevin Ryan in early November.

Ryan quit after a disastrous 2015 when the Saffrons were relegated to Division Two of the Hurling League and also demoted to the Christy Ring Cup.

However, O'Mullan's side failed to challenge for promotion in the current League with dismal defeats by Westmeath and Carlow ending their hopes.

O'Mullan guided his native Loughgiel to the All-Ireland Club title in 2012 and was the obvious candidate within the county to succeed Waterford man Ryan.

The new manager appointed Cork hurling stalwart Justin McCarthy as his assistant and the duo spoke of their high hopes of turning Antrim's hurling fortunes around.

However, the Saffrons ended their Division Two A campaign with an ignominious defeat in London two weeks ago and the county board announced on Friday that O'Mullan had stepped down for "personal reasons".

"At a meeting earlier today in the offices of Antrim GAA the current senior hurling manager, PJ O'Mullan, has decided to step down from his post due to personal circumstances," read the county board statement.

"PJ would like to thank the back room team and the county board for their support and assistance during his time in charge.

"The county board would like to thank PJ and his back room team for their efforts and wish PJ the best of luck for the future."

The statement added that the board would "consider its options regarding the management of the team for the upcoming Christy Ring campaign".