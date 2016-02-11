Sigerson Cup: Queen's edged out by UL in dramatic quarter-final

James McCartan's QUB side were edged out despite their brave comeback

Queen's exited from the Sigerson Cup at the quarter-final stage as Bryan O'Shea's late free earned the University of Limerick a 0-12 to 1-8 win in Limerick.

The Belfast side looked on course for a remarkable comeback as a Martin Clarke goal helped them fight back from eight points down to draw level.

However, O'Shea's eighth point set up UL's semi-final against UCD next week.

UL led 0-8 to 0-0 although Queen's cut the margin to six points by half-time.

The build-up to the game had included another eligibility row involving Queen's players which led to influential Armagh player Ciaran O'Hanlon being banned for Thursday's contest.

Queen's also went into the game after suffering devastating news last weekend following the sudden death of their former player, Saval club-man Peter Turley.

Playing on their home pitch, UL made a fast start as a series of O'Shea points helped them lead 0-8 to 0-0 after only 14 minutes.

A Martin Clarke point finally got Queen's off the mark and they trailed 0-8 to 0-2 at the break.

UL still looked in control as they remained six clear (0-11 to 0-5) but Clarke's goal had the Belfast side scenting a stunning fightback.

Queen's drew level with just over five minutes, helped by points from impressive substitute Brendan Bradley and Fermanagh's Ruairi Corrigan, but they then suffered a major blow as Clarke was black carded.

After both teams missed chance to take the lead, O'Shea's eighth score sealed UL's victory.

UL will face UCD in the semi-finals after the Belfield outfit defeated UCC 3-11 to 1-9 on Thursday.

Sigerson weekend hosts Ulster University Jordanstown will face either DCU or Carlow IT in next Friday's other semi-final.