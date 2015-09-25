Mattie Lennon quits as Tyrone senior hurling boss

Mattie Lennon (right) celebrates the 2014 Nicky Rackard Cup success

Mattie Lennon has stepped down as Tyrone senior hurling manager after two successful seasons in the post.

The former Armagh and Monaghan boss guided the Red Hands to back-to-back league titles and a Nicky Rackard Cup triumph in 2014.

Tyrone said Lennon did not seek a further term in charge.

"His approach in terms of both developing players and promoting the game in Tyrone was second to none," the county added.

"Since taking over at the start of the 2014 season, Mattie has taken hurling in Tyrone to new heights."

Clubs have been invited to nominate a successor to Lennon for the 2016 campaign.