Holders Donegal thump Armagh minors at Athletic Grounds

Ulster Minor Football Championship holders Donegal progressed into the last four of this year's competition by trouncing Armagh 2-14 to 0-7.

The win at the Athletic Grounds keeps Donegal on course to retain the title.

Naoise O Baoill scored two goals in the second half as last year's All-Ireland runners-up set up a provincial meeting with either Down or Derry next month.

Donegal led 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval but O Baoill bagged goals in the 36th minute and then four minutes from time.

Points from Ethan O'Donnell (2) and Conor Doherty gave the visitors an early 0-3 to 0-2 lead before Aaron Boyle equalised for Aidan O'Rourke's men.

But Donegal dominated the remainder of the half as unanswered scores from Rory Carr (2), Doherty (3) and O'Donnell eased them into a five-point interval lead.

Oisin O'Neill got a point back for the hosts on the restart, but their hopes were ended when O Baoill found the net for the first time to leave Declan Bonner's charges 1-9 to 0-3 clear.

Doherty and O'Donnell tagged on further scores before O Baoill raised his second green flag four minutes from the end to extend the winners' lead to 15 points.