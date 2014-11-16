Ulster Club SFC: Clontibret 0-7 1-9 Slaughtneil

Christopher Bradley runs away in delight after scoring Slaughtneil's goal against Clontibret

Slaughtneil are through to their first Ulster Club SFC final after a deserved 1-9 to 0-7 victory over Clontibret.

The Derry men raced into a three-point lead at Healy Park before Clontibret hit back with a Conor McManus double.

Slaughtneil led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time and they netted two minutes after the restart with Christopher Bradley's finish into the bottom corner.

McManus fired over two points but Slaughtneil stayed in control and Paul Bradley finished with six points.

Slaughtneil opened up an early advantage with Ronan Bradley, Paul Bradley and Cormac O'Doherty on target.

Clontibret finally got their opening score in the 13th minute when McManus converted a free, and he narrowed the gap to one at the beginning of the second quarter.

Clontibret should have scored a goal when Eoin Greenan crossed for Ryan McGuigan at the far post, but his palmed effort was easily dealt with by keeper Anton McMullan.

The Monaghan men managed just three points in the first half, all from McManus frees, but they trailed by just two at the break.

Slaughtneil pair Ronan Bradley and Karl McKaigue challenge Clontibret forward Conor McManus

Bradley's goal was the cushion which enabled Slaughtneil to control the game and keep their noses in front right to the end.

Clontibret did hit back with two more McManus scores to narrow the gap to three heading into the final quarter.

However, with dangerman McManus well marshalled by Karl McKaigue and restricted to just one point from play, the Monaghan men struggled for scores.

Paul Bradley swept over another couple of wonderful scores to open up a six-point gap and lead the Oak Leaf men to victory.

"We're delighted - we did a lot of homework on Clontibret and we stayed patient and disciplined," said Slaughtneil defender Chrissy McKaigue.

"We will go into the final against Omagh as underdogs but we'll give it everything."

Slaughtneil: A McMullan, C Cassidy, F McEldowney, K McCaigue, B McGuigan C McKaigue, G Bradley, Patsy Bradley, P McGuigan, P Kelly, C Bradley (1-1), R Bradley (0-1), C O'Doherty (0-1), Paul Bradley (0-6, 3f), S McGuigan.

Subs: P McNeill for P McGuigan (39)

Clontibret: C Fadian, D Mooney, C Greenan, D Savage, D Mone, C Boyle, P McGuigan, V Corey, E Greenan, M Corey, C McManus (0-6 (5f), A Curran, C Lavelle, B Greenan, R McGuigan.

Subs: F Mone for Curran (20), P Boyle for Savage (38), JP Mone for Lavelle (38), F Greenan (0-1) for E Greenan (50) L Savage for JP Mone (53, BC),

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).