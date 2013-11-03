Michael Murphy penalty seals Glenswilly win over St Gall's

Michael Murphy's first-half penalty proved crucial

Michael Murphy's first-half penalty proved to be crucial as his Glenswilly side beat St Gall's 1-10 to 0-10 in the Ulster Club quarter-finals.

Murphy was himself fouled and Ireland's International Rules captain fired high past Chris Kerr to help the Donegal men to a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

St Gall's had led by four points to two in the early stages.

Michael Murphy reflects on Glenswilly's 1-10 to 0-10 victory over St Gall's in the Ulster Club quarter-finals.

Murphy's goal and two points by Gary McFadden swung the tie for Glenswilly to reach their first Ulster semi-final.

"St Gall's had most of the possession early on and we just hung in there," said Murphy.

"Thankfully we had a wee five-minute purple patch just before half-time and to go in leading was a huge boost to us.

"We defended resolutely in the second half and the rub of the green went for us."

