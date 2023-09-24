Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Adrian Newey's winning cars

Red Bull Chief Technical officer Adrian Newey
Newey's Motors: Adrian Newey has designed 12 constructors' championship winning cars, the latest being the 2023 Red Bull. Here's a few of the classics...
Nigel Mansell driving the 1992 williams f1 car
The first car of his designs to win a constructors' title was the Williams FW14B in 1992 - Nigel Mansell's championship year
Damon Hill winning the 1996 championship at the Japanese Grand Prix
Britpopular: Another Briton, Damon Hill, won the 1996 drivers' and constructors' title with Williams FW18
Jacques Villeneuve driving the 1997 winning williams car
A different front-end concept; same result: 1997 was the final year Newey designed a winning car for Williams - the FW19
Mika Hakkinen driving the 1998 McLaren car
Newey moved over to McLaren in 1998, designing Mika Hakkinen's winning MP4/13 car
2010 red bull cars
The Ferrari years put paid to Newey's success for a while, but after he joined Red Bull Racing in 2006, he had done it again by 2010 - with the RB6
Sebastian Vettel
Newey continued designing winning cars for Red Bull in 2011, 2012 and 2013 - here with the RB9
Max Verstappen driving the 2022 Red Bull
Thirty years after his first constructors' title-winning car, Newey returned to winning ways with Red Bull in 2022 - interpreting another set of technical regulations perfectly with the RB18

