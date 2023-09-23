Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Red Bull take constructors' title

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Suzuka

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Verstappen
Verstappen won his 13th race of the season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated the Japanese Grand Prix to take his 13th victory of the year and help his team clinch the constructors' title.

The Dutchman fended off the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the first two corners and then motored away into a race of his own.

Norris passed Piastri after he had to back off for Verstappen's defence and went on to secure second place.

Piastri followed him home in third for his first podium in his debut season.

The McLaren drivers had to pass Mercedes' George Russell after the final pit stops as the Briton tried a rare one-stop strategy after an early hectic and feisty battle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell's gamble failed to pay off - after the McLarens passed him, both into Turn One, he was then passed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for fourth with a lovely move around the outside of Turns One and Two.

In the closing laps, Russell also lost out to Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and dropped down to seventh, with Hamilton fifth and Sainz sixth.

It was all window-dressing compared to the imperious Verstappen, though, who was once again in a league of his own, his driving justifying the quality of one of the greatest racing cars ever built as Red Bull clinched a second constructors' championship in a row and a sixth in all.

Verstappen is now likely to win the drivers' title at the next race in Qatar, quite possibly in Saturday's sprint race.

As long as Perez does not score six more points than Verstappen in the sprint at Losail, the Dutchman will be champion for a third time.

An on-edge battle at Mercedes

Russell and Hamilton left each other only the finest of margins as they battled through the early stages of the race.

Initially, Russell passed Hamilton at the chicane at the end of the first lap after the race resumed following an early safety car called for on-track debris caused by a first-lap collision at the back of the field.

But the seven-time champion refused to accept the move, and passed Russell straight back into Turn One on the next lap, his car body-language almost elbowing Russell aside, jinking towards him as they went down the straight, and betraying Hamilton's impatience.

Russell later tried to pass Hamilton around the outside into Spoon Curve after the leading Mercedes made an error and ran wide at the tricky Degner Two corner.

But Hamilton refused to cede, forcing Russell wide over the kerb as both ran into the run-off area.

The move triggered a reaction from Russell, asking the team over the radio whether they were racing each other or the other teams.

And it led to Russell trying the one-stop strategy in the hope it might pay off.

In the end, it did not work out. After the McLarens passed him, first Leclerc went through before more tension emerged at Mercedes.

As Hamilton bore down on his team-mate with Sainz right behind him, Russell asked whether they could work together to use the DRS overtaking aid to defend against Sainz, in the same way as the Spaniard had used Norris behind him in Singapore last weekend to defend against the Mercedes.

"Does he want to play the team game? After earlier, it's the least he could do," Russell said.

He was told that letting Hamilton by was "an instruction" but Russell then asked if Hamilton could give him the DRS to help fend off Sainz.

Hamilton had already made a gap, but backed off to help Russell, to no avail as Sainz passed him down the pit straight with two laps to go.

Hamilton then complained as Sainz chased him that they had "wasted all this time for no reason" but he was able to fend off the Ferrari to the flag.

Japanese Grand Prix
It all began with a bang

Alonso quality; Perez mishaps

Behind them, Fernando Alonso rescued his race with a fine drive after complaining his team had "fed me to the lions" with a too-early stop off the soft tyres he had chosen for the start, while all ahead went for mediums.

Alonso found himself stuck in a fight with Alpine's Esteban Ocon, which he never enjoys given the Frenchman's always-aggressive defence against his former team-mate after the friction that developed between them at Alpine in 2021 and 2022.

Alonso asked Aston Martin to "think of something" and an early second stop for hard tyres worked out, as he comfortably eked out his tyres to beat the two Alpines to the flag.

Pierre Gasly was ahead of Ocon in the closing stages but let him by on the team's order so Ocon took ninth at the flag and Gasly the final point.

The decision was made because Ocon had earlier let Gasly by to chase Alonso, but he failed to catch him. Nevertheless, Gasly was furious afterwards, marking the first flashpoint between two drivers who fell out years ago but who insisted they could work together this year.

In contrast to Verstappen's sublime clean sweep of a weekend, on which he also netted fastest lap, team-mate Sergio Perez had a poor race.

He suffered front-wing damage on the first lap, forcing Hamilton wide at the first corner, and his afternoon soon spiralled out of control.

Coming into the pits under the safety car, he passed Alonso's Alpine, earning himself a penalty for overtaking under caution. Passing three cars as he exited the pits before letting them by again was not an influence on this.

Then, trying to make up ground from his first mishap, he made a clumsy overtaking attempt on Kevin Magnussen's Haas at the hairpin and clattered into the Dane, breaking his front wing again.

Red Bull tried to get him back into the race but the car was irretrievably damaged.

He pulled into the pits to retire, but in almost comedic scenes, after sitting around for many laps, he had to rejoin to serve a penalty for colliding with Magnussen, before finally retiring for good.

Comments

Join the conversation

397 comments

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 07:55

    The Japanese fans are an absolute joy to watch. Always happy, always smiling, no bad behaviour. I wish every week was like this.

    • Reply posted by Shades, today at 07:58

      Shades replied:
      It’s great to see. They are there to enjoy the spectacle with such positivity.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 07:55

    Congratulations must go to Adrian Newey. Has anyone contributed to more victories than this man?

    • Reply posted by Ravishing Rick, today at 07:57

      Ravishing Rick replied:
      He has won more drivers championships than any driver.

      Impressive and a bit sad at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Tio Terry, today at 08:05

    Congratulations to Adrian Newey, yet another World Championship, think that's 12 now!

    • Reply posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 08:29

      Kildare Jerry replied:
      He's the genius at RB. The drivers just part of his design

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 07:56

    Special mention has to go to Lawson. In a week where all of the more experienced drivers with permanent seats were playing bumper cars, he had a good solid drive. I hope to see more of him in the future.

    • Reply posted by fan, today at 08:10

      fan replied:
      He absolutely deserves a seat and has adapted to the car faster than Ricciardo who really has done nothing to warrant a seat in f1 anymore

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 07:57

    Well deserved podiums for McLaren but can't help thinking we've just witnessed PER hammering the final nail into his RB coffin

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 08:49

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      The thing that really impresses me about Verstappen is that, unlike Hamilton who's been karting from childhood and had everything on a plate from his rich parents, Max came from humble origins (his family are cheese merchants from Utrecht) and had never driven any kind of car until he was 21. Three years later he was World Champion!

  • Comment posted by rainman, today at 08:00

    Driver of the day Oscar, he is the real deal. Great win to Max and RB.
    But bye bye to Sargent he does not deserve his place, give his seat to Lawson.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 08:15

      JM replied:
      Remember last year when Verstappen took the record for most wins in a season, and the haters would froth at the mouth saying “oh but it doesn’t count cos there’s more races now”.

      Well guess what?

      He’s once again equalled the old record of Vettel and Schumacher for 13 wins in a season. Only this time he’s done it in 16 races. Less than what they did it in.

      So what you haters saying now??

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 08:12

    Hamilton in the post-race interviews: ''We did manage to get ahead of one of the Ferrari's which was great work from the team.''
    Seriously, Lewis?

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 08:14

      The Oracle replied:
      It was great to get past a faster car what a guy

  • Comment posted by Bgharrison, today at 08:11

    Congratulations to Oscar, disappointed with third but you know he will learn from it. Podium in his first year and at nine in the drivers championship, he is the real deal.

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 08:49

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 07:57

    so hamilton drives his teammate off the track, gets no penalty somehow and then needs team orders to get past him on 20 lap newer tyres. incredibly unlikeable

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 08:05

    Poster's saying max is not a driver of a generation but a driver of a lifetime. Well go to the standings but the wcc one's then to the wdc one's. You will find of rbr's 623 points max has scored 400 points. He has scored more than the 2 merc drivers combined or the ferrari drivers combined. Plain and simple max is driving a rocket ship those who argue it is are just telling a lie.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 08:45

      JM replied:
      Then why is Perez (who let’s not forget finished 4th in 2020 driving a racing point car), struggling so much?

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 08:33

    I see MV broke another record today.
    Schumacher's record of most consecutive wins from Pole.

    Can't be many left for him to break.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 08:07

    Hamilton pushing Russell off track, at least later in the race we got to hear some 'classic' Hammy! Whinging and whining on the radio to let him past his team mate, which Merc duly obliged and forced Russell to let the old boy through

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 08:18

      PharmaHam replied:
      Mercedes operate an absolutely equal driver policy there is no favourable treatment for either driver 🤞🤞🤞….🔨⏰

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 08:29

    Well done Red Bull and Max

  • Comment posted by S Parker, today at 08:22

    Norris made much of McLaren's performance and rightly so. They have taken away Aston Martin's position as surprise team of the season. But as for getting closer to Red Bull, Verstappen finished 19 seconds ahead of Norris and 36 ahead of Piastri; but the telling statistic for me is that Verstappen's fastest lap was just over a second faster than Norris', twice the qualifying gap.

  • Comment posted by Last lap crash, today at 08:25

    F1 works so much better staring at 0600 GMT......usually, with races finishing at 1500 we only get 5 to 6 hours of moaning LH fans on HYS.... today we get a whole 12 to 13 hours to savour

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 08:57

      Matt replied:
      3rd in championship. Above both Russell and Lando. Cry

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 08:16

    Have yet to hear a rational explanation for why Ham was not penalized running Russell off the track. “Because it’s Hamilton and Mercedes”
    seems to be the only reason given so far.

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 08:49

      Matt replied:
      Rent free in your head. Cry about it

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 08:04

    Plenty of Verstappen' s fellow drivers like Alonso and Norris properly recognise his amazing achievements for what they are - with loads more to come.Not Hamilton though - what a poor loser he really is.

    • Reply posted by josh2002002, today at 08:10

      josh2002002 replied:
      Exactly. Im a Lewis fan but its sad seeing emasculated braying here. Max is clearly in the discussion with Lewis and a number of others for best ever F1 drivers.

      Denying that kind of suggests that you don’t really understand or know much about F1

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 08:15

    That’s an Eggcellent reply to the ones who were gloating last week.

    Clean sweep as predicted.

  • Comment posted by Thoughts and Facts, today at 07:58

    Superb race by Max. Another disaster by Checo. Lawson should get his seat.

    • Reply posted by golfingboy, today at 08:05

      golfingboy replied:
      Not a chance of a good driver getting seat max would spit his dummy out

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 08:37

    I think this proves the idea that Red Bull's failures last week had anything to do with ''flexi-wings''. Interesting to know what that was all about but some tracks just do not suit some cars - even a car with as few flaws as this one.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 08:39

      LifeGirl replied:
      *Proves wrong.

