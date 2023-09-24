Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Red Bull take constructors' title

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Suzuka

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments195

Verstappen
Verstappen won his 13th race of the season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated the Japanese Grand Prix to take his 13th victory of the year and help his team clinch the constructors' title.

The Dutchman fended off the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the first two corners and then motored away into a race of his own.

Norris passed Piastri after he had to back off for Verstappen's defence and went on to second place.

Piastri followed him home in third for his first podium in his debut season.

The McLaren drivers had to pass Mercedes driver George Russell after the final pit stops as the Briton tried a rare one-stop strategy after an early hectic and feisty battle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell's gamble failed to pay off - after the McLarens passed him, both into Turn One, he was then passed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for fourth with a lovely move around the outside of Turns One and Two.

In the closing laps, Russell also lost out to Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and dropped down to seventh, with Hamilton fifth and Sainz sixth.

It was all window-dressing to the imperious Verstappen, though, who was once again in a league of his own, his driving justifying the quality of one of the greatest racing cars ever built as Red Bull clinched a second constructors' championship in a row and a sixth in all.

Verstappen is now likely to win the drivers' title at the next race in Qatar, quite possibly in Saturday's sprint race.

As long as Perez does not score six more points than Verstappen in the sprint at Losail, the Dutchman will be champion for a third time.

An on-edge battle at Mercedes

Russell and Hamilton left each other only the finest of margins as they battled through the early stages of the race.

Initially, Russell passed Hamilton at the chicane at the end of the first lap after the race resumed following an early safety car called for on-track debris caused by a first-lap collision at the back of the field.

But the seven-time champion refused to accept the move, and passed Russell straight back into Turn One on the next lap, his car body-language almost elbowing Russell aside, jinking towards him as they went down the straight, and betraying Hamilton's impatience.

Russell later tried to pass Hamilton around the outside into Spoon Curve after the leading Mercedes made an error and ran wide at the tricky Degner Two corner.

But Hamilton refused to cede, forcing Russell wide over the kerb as both ran into the run-off area.

The move triggered a reaction from Russell, asking the team over the radio whether they were racing each other or the other teams.

And it led to Russell trying the one-stop strategy in the hope it might pay off.

In the end, it did not work out. After the McLarens passed him, first Leclerc went through before more tension emerged at Mercedes.

As Hamilton bore down on his team-mate with Sainz right behind him, Russell asked whether they could work together to use the DRS overtaking aid to defend against Sainz, in the same way a the Spaniard had used Norris behind him in Singapore last weekend to defend against the Mercedes.

"Does he want to play the team game? After earlier, it's the least he could do," Russell said.

He was told that letting Hamilton by was "an instruction" but Russell then asked if Hamilton could give him the DRS to help fend off Sainz.

Hamilton had already made a gap, but backed off to help Russell, to no avail as Sainz passed him down the pit straight with two laps to go.

Hamilton then complained as Sainz chased him that they had "wasted all this time for no reason" but he was able to fend off the Ferrari to the flag.

Japanese Grand Prix
It all began with a bang

Alonso quality; Perez mishaps

Behind them, Fernando Alonso rescued his race with a fine drive after complaining his team had "fed me to the lions" with a too-early stop off the soft tyres he had chosen for the start, while all ahead went for mediums.

Alonso found himself stuck in a fight with Alpine's Esteban Ocon, which he never enjoys given the Frenchman's always-aggressive defence against his former team-mate after the friction that developed between them at Alpine in 2021 and 2022.

Alonso asked Aston Martin to "think of something" and an early second stop for hard tyres worked out, as he comfortably eked out his tyres to beat the two Alpines to the flag, Pierre Gasly ahead of Ocon.

In contrast to Verstappen's sublime clean sweep of a weekend, on which he also netted fastest lap, team-mate Sergio Perez had a poor race.

He suffered front-wing damage on the first lap, forcing Hamilton wide at the first corner, and his afternoon soon spiralled out of control.

Rejoining the field with a new front wing while it was under the control of the safety car, he passed three cars as he exited the pits, before letting them by again.

That earned him a penalty for overtaking under the safety car.

Then, trying to make up ground from his first mishap, he made a clumsy overtaking attempt on Kevin Magnussen's Haas at the hairpin and clattered into the Dane, breaking his front wing again.

Red Bull tried to get him back into the race but the car was irretrievably damaged.

He pulled into the pits to retire, but in almost comedic scenes, after sitting around for many laps, he had to rejoin to serve a penalty for colliding with Magnussen, before finally retiring for good.

Comments

Join the conversation

195 comments

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 07:55

    The Japanese fans are an absolute joy to watch. Always happy, always smiling, no bad behaviour. I wish every week was like this.

    • Reply posted by Shades, today at 07:58

      Shades replied:
      It’s great to see. They are there to enjoy the spectacle with such positivity.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 07:56

    Special mention has to go to Lawson. In a week where all of the more experienced drivers with permanent seats were playing bumper cars, he had a good solid drive. I hope to see more of him in the future.

    • Reply posted by fan, today at 08:10

      fan replied:
      He absolutely deserves a seat and has adapted to the car faster than Ricciardo who really has done nothing to warrant a seat in f1 anymore

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 07:57

    Well deserved podiums for McLaren but can't help thinking we've just witnessed PER hammering the final nail into his RB coffin

  • Comment posted by rainman, today at 08:00

    Driver of the day Oscar, he is the real deal. Great win to Max and RB.
    But bye bye to Sargent he does not deserve his place, give his seat to Lawson.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 08:15

      JM replied:
      Remember last year when Verstappen took the record for most wins in a season, and the haters would froth at the mouth saying “oh but it doesn’t count cos there’s more races now”.

      Well guess what?

      He’s once again equalled the old record of Vettel and Schumacher for 13 wins in a season. Only this time he’s done it in 16 races. Less than what they did it in.

      So what you haters saying now??

  • Comment posted by Tio Terry, today at 08:05

    Congratulations to Adrian Newey, yet another World Championship, think that's 12 now!

    • Reply posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 08:29

      Kildare Jerry replied:
      He's the genius at RB. The drivers just part of his design

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 08:15

    That’s an Eggcellent reply to the ones who were gloating last week.

    Clean sweep as predicted.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 07:55

    Congratulations must go to Adrian Newey. Has anyone contributed to more victories than this man?

    • Reply posted by Ravishing Rick, today at 07:57

      Ravishing Rick replied:
      He has won more drivers championships than any driver.

      Impressive and a bit sad at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Bgharrison, today at 08:11

    Congratulations to Oscar, disappointed with third but you know he will learn from it. Podium in his first year and at nine in the drivers championship, he is the real deal.

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 08:05

    Poster's saying max is not a driver of a generation but a driver of a lifetime. Well go to the standings but the wcc one's then to the wdc one's. You will find of rbr's 623 points max has scored 400 points. He has scored more than the 2 merc drivers combined or the ferrari drivers combined. Plain and simple max is driving a rocket ship those who argue it is are just telling a lie.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 08:12

    Hamilton in the post-race interviews: ''We did manage to get ahead of one of the Ferrari's which was great work from the team.''
    Seriously, Lewis?

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 08:14

      The Oracle replied:
      It was great to get past a faster car what a guy

  • Comment posted by TommyEULuvvieTwoshoes, today at 08:16

    The Oracle Quote 🤣
    14:34 23 Sep
    Sir Lewis takes a podium tomorrow no question. I was right about a podium last time and yesterday saying he will beat Rus listen to the Oracle. It’s a fav track for the greatest driver, no surprise he goes well as the driver can make the difference here, all salute the genius of Sir Lewis.

    Is there now a podium place for finishing out of the top 3?

    🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 08:20

      PharmaHam replied:
      The podiums in Stevenage have 5 steps on them

  • Comment posted by Alan Partridge , today at 08:14

    They drivers should all give way to Lewis and allow him into the top three so there is more diversity on the podium.

    • Reply posted by Passandmove, today at 08:29

      Passandmove replied:
      Racist bigot

  • Comment posted by Last lap crash, today at 08:19

    Well done Max and Red Bull....fantastic performance.
    Also good to see Mclaren double podium and Ferrari maintaining some consistency.

  • Comment posted by fan, today at 08:09

    Hamilton unable to overtake his teammate on much older tyres again needs team orders. He was never going to catch Leclerc and instead it just left Russell vulnerable. They had P5 and P6 easily…

    • Reply posted by MarkyMark70, today at 08:26

      MarkyMark70 replied:
      If George and Lewis were left to fight it out then Sainz would habe possibly got past both of them. All matters for Constructors ranking. George was done with his tyres

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 08:27

    Mercedes always mess up Russell to pacify crashilton

    • Reply posted by lOTS In France, today at 08:31

      lOTS In France replied:
      No no no all of those situations with the strategies just happening to just fall to Lewis’s advantage it is completely by chance 🤞😉⏰🔨

  • Comment posted by Thoughts and Facts, today at 07:58

    Superb race by Max. Another disaster by Checo. Lawson should get his seat.

    • Reply posted by golfingboy, today at 08:05

      golfingboy replied:
      Not a chance of a good driver getting seat max would spit his dummy out

  • Comment posted by fan, today at 08:08

    Ah knew it wouldn’t be long before Hamilton required team orders to pass his teammate

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 07:54

    Great race by Max, what a superb driver he is, nice to see McLaren double podium, the "Battering Ham" ruined Perez chances early on, then he ran his team mate off the track but as usual escaped any punishment for it.
    George was thrown under the bus by his team keeping him out while Ham gained lots of time and then again when forcing him to allow Ham through leaving him at the mercy of the Ferrari

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 08:07

      JM replied:
      “We need to swap drivers cos Lewis is under pressure from Sainz”.

      So they swap and leave Russell under pressure from Sainz. Before he eventually loses the place to Sainz with 2 laps to go.

      But I thought Mercedes didn’t have a preferred driver? I thought they didn’t do team orders?

  • Comment posted by Last lap crash, today at 08:25

    F1 works so much better staring at 0600 GMT......usually, with races finishing at 1500 we only get 5 to 6 hours of moaning LH fans on HYS.... today we get a whole 12 to 13 hours to savour

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 08:00

    Perez is hopeless

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 08:09

      JM replied:
      Perez finished 4th in the 2020 drivers championship whilst driving a racing point car. For comparison, his teammate finished 11th in the Championship that year.

      He’s not hopeless. He’s a good driver, even by F1 standards.

      But only very special drivers can handle a car with as much front end grip as the Red Bull. Only Schumacher and Verstappen in recent memory have been able to do it.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured