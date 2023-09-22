Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole, with Lando Norris third

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Suzuka

Red Bull's Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance to set pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was a massive 0.581 seconds clear of the impressive Oscar Piastri in second, 0.035secs ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who was 0.773secs slower than Verstappen.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda earned a cheer from the local fans with ninth place, ahead of the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen came to Suzuka expecting to return to form after his record run of 10 consecutive victories was ended in Singapore, as well as Red Bull's clean sweep of the season so far.

His rivals said that, everything being normal, Red Bull would dominate in Japan, and so it has proved.

The 25-year-old topped all three practice sessions and all three parts of qualifying. He will surely take his 13th victory in 16 races on Sunday if he has a problem-free race.

"Incredible weekend so far and especially in qualifying when you can really push it to the limit, the car felt really nice," Verstappen said.

"We had a bad weekend in Singapore but I already felt from the preparation we had that this was going to be a good track.

"You never know how good it is going to be but from lap one it has felt really nice and to be on pole is fantastic."

Sargeant crashed early on during qualifying

Piastri excelled on his first visit to Suzuka, renowned as the most challenging and rewarding circuit on the calendar, and pipping Norris at such a venue underlines why McLaren extended his contract to the end of 2026, a new deal announced on Thursday before the weekend.

He went second fastest on his first run but failed to improve on his second, admitting to making mistakes in the second and third sectors after improving in the first.

Piastri, who was last on the front row for the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix, said: "It has been a really good weekend for the team so far. We have some upgrades on the car, happy to be second and third.

"First time I have started on the front row for a while. It will be cool. Only one car to overtake and I will try to make that happen."

Norris said: "A great job by Oscar today and as usual by Max. I was pretty happy with my laps. It is not easy to put everything together around here. The smallest mistake and it can mean a big amount of lap time."

The three drivers were well clear of the field - Verstappen was 0.240 seconds ahead of the McLarens with Sergio Perez's Red Bull 0.5secs further back.

After a difficult three races, in which he has been beaten by Sainz, Leclerc won the internal Ferrari battle convincingly in Japan, ending up 0.308secs ahead of the Spaniard.

Ferrari have a new floor on the car this weekend, and it has helped calm the car's inconsistency, which in turn has allowed Leclerc to set it up with more oversteer than it could cope with in recent races, bringing the car back to his normal driving style.

However he faces an investigation for exceeding the minimum out-lap time.

Perez managed to split the Ferraris but his deficit to Verstappen was humbling for the Mexican.

It has proved a difficult weekend for Mercedes, the car's weakness in high-speed corners exposed, and Hamilton was a second slower than his 2021 title rival, but managed to end Russell's run of form and beat the younger man by 0.311secs.

Towards the back, Logan Sargeant did his hopes of staying at Williams next year no good at all by crashing at the end of his first lap in the first session out of the last corner.

The car snapped under power and then spun into the wall, bringing out a red flag.

Sergeant admitted the crash had been caused by "a heavy right foot". Amid speculation that he could be replaced by Liam Lawson, who has impressed for Alpha Tauri as a stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, he said: "These mistakes are killing me, but it is what it is."

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 09:10

    Bbc please could you start listing the qualifying results in a single block with the times alongside. That is always what I want to see but I go to other places for that, it would be nice if you did that, people don't want to trawl through text for the details.

    • Reply posted by Charlie , today at 09:16

      Charlie replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by rust never sleeps , today at 09:10

    Go go go McLaren :-)

    • Reply posted by RJHToday, today at 09:36

      RJHToday replied:
      Great effort once more. Well deserved too.
      Looking at average, in qualifying, the McLaren car is clearly not worse than the RB.
      Tomorrow they'll have to deal with Ferrari and Perez though.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 08:58

    Max imperious
    Piastri excelled
    Perez. Seriously, in a car that can be 0.5 faster of the field you’re beaten by 2 macs and a Ferrari?

    Redbull give us a 2nd driver that will finally show us how good max really is….

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:10

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      ricciardo was pretty good considering he beat vettel pretty easily. we know how that went so yeh we know hes the goat

  • Comment posted by lilu, today at 08:57

    That's a massive difference between the two RB drivers

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 09:05

      Po the Panda replied:
      Perez? the same Perez that is comfortably 2nd in the championship and yet hasn't made Q3 in half the races this season. That Perez?

      Make it make sense I guess.

  • Comment posted by TheSillySloth, today at 09:12

    Sargeant trying real hard to get himself in the top 10 all -time worst drivers in F1. So many talented young drivers on the sidelines while the yank gets a free pass…..to crash

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 09:21

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      He's a bit like Kobiashi and Montoya ...but with less talent

  • Comment posted by Last lap crash, today at 09:03

    Well done to Max and both Mclarens....Great job

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 10:22

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      The thing that really impresses me about Verstappen is that, unlike Hamilton who's been karting from childhood and had everything on a plate from his rich parents, Max came from humble origins (his family are cheese merchants from Utrecht) and had never driven any kind of car until he was 21. Three years later he was World Champion!

  • Comment posted by planck, today at 08:56

    That was a genius drive from Max. Order restored. Perez is too far off. Piastri is really a great rookie.

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 08:58

      Ottoman replied:
      Bahahaha

  • Comment posted by euclides, today at 09:01

    Oh the battle for the win sure's going to be exciting 🥱 😴

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 09:50

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      Perhaps once Max wins the title he can start every race from the back of the grid. It will probably be far more fun for him and likely he would still win, but for 90% of the race there may be some close racing at the front.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 08:56

    Amazing final lap by Verstappen, although Bensons claim Max topped all three qualifying sessions is not true.

    • Reply posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 09:04

      heathdawg BITW replied:
      Read the 8:08 update of the BBC live text for more journalistic brilliance…

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 09:31

    Lots of Ham fan boys are upset as they never believed Christian Horner when he said that the Red Bull was not affected by the rule tweak as it had no moving parts.
    There is very little between the cars of the top 3 or 4 teams in any case, Max simply makes it look as though there is. Lol
    Should be a good race again tomorrow, the Mercedes runs better in the race and the Ferraris have more to give.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 09:58

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      It seems it was more likely to affect Alpine. Made no difference there either.

  • Comment posted by Tiirshak, today at 09:36

    Biggest gap in Suzuka quali in 20 years. Flawless lap from Verstappen. Get a look at greatness. Instead of moaning, enjoy this legendary career unfold. Plus, expect a crazy fight for the podium places.

    • Reply posted by Alexis, today at 09:45

      Alexis replied:
      I think we would moan less if he was a bit nicer, a bit less arrogant and a bit more humble.
      Leclerc in a Red Bull dominating would get more admiration because he's a much nicer bloke.

  • Comment posted by pedro, today at 09:53

    Max was superb but both McLaren drivers deserve credit. Fantastic performance to get that close to Max and beat the rest of the field

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 08:56

    Outstanding from Max, great for Mclaren too it should be a great race and a clean start looking at the Grid positions. Sky commentators begrudgingly finally giving MV the credit he deserves, Happy days.

    • Reply posted by DiabEv, today at 10:08

      DiabEv replied:
      Stop repeating yourself to get an argument dude! great from the Redbull yes. Well done to Max in a superior car yes... Shows how poor Perez is that’s all i take from it. Really losing interest - I think because Max is such a Stephen Hendry type character he is hard to like and say how good he is.

  • Comment posted by Billy R, today at 09:34

    What's happened to the Mercedes revival?

    Comfortably being beaten by a customer team won't be going down well at the top of Mercedes' board.

    Max back at the front is no surprize, after all the insinuations, it seems that he's more 'flexible' than the car.

    • Reply posted by Alexis, today at 09:38

      Alexis replied:
      The Merc is still a bodge job. The crash structure can't be changed so they've had to work around it. Amazing it's in the top ten in the first place.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 09:05

    That's RB is actually incredible. it was majestic in the 1st sector.
    for people who say its all max, Perez is comfortably P2 in the standings and can barely make it to Q3 in half the races this season, that is mental.
    Its the best Car F1 has ever seen, hands down. A Masterpiece.
    Actually will be hard for RB not to lap the field tmo
    Hopefully McLaren dont shaft Oscar again tmo.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:07

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      ur comment makes no sense

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 08:55

    What a lap!

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 09:39

    The biggest gap in time from pole to second since Micheal Schumacher in 2004 in Japan.

    Stunning performance

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 09:47

      Ian replied:
      Not far off the 2001 gap when Michael was 7 tenths faster than Montoya. The driver skill in that too is incredible and a sheer joy to watch.

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 08:59

    Why did Mercedes give the jeweller a new deal? I would've went for Norris.

    • Reply posted by euclides, today at 09:04

      euclides replied:
      When I look at the drivers standings, I'm not sure what more Lewis could do to deserve a new contract. Russell on the other hand..

  • Comment posted by topsher, today at 09:15

    Normal service has been resumed . . . .

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 09:12

    I think given that last lap of Max's was over 2 seconds faster than the current lap record, I think we may see a new lap record tomorrow especially if he has a large enough lead to change tires for fastest lap at the end.

    • Reply posted by DiabEv, today at 10:02

      DiabEv replied:
      Wow really excited for that ...... not.... Is that all youcan get excited about? well F1 is done!

