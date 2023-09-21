Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Japanese Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen put in an awe-inspiring performance in setting the fastest time in first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was 0.626 seconds clear of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, trialling a new floor, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the Alpha Tauri.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was sixth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Williams' Alex Albon.

Verstappen, in a car expected to suit the Suzuka track perfectly, was in a league of his own throughout the session, from a first lap that was more than a second clear of the other cars of the field at the time.

The Dutchman appeared set on delivering a message, five days after Red Bull were defeated in Singapore, the first time they had lost a race all season.

Amid speculation in the paddock that their performance at Marina Bay could have been influenced by a technical directive clamping down on flexible floors, Verstappen was in imposing form from the moment he took to the track.

His first flying lap was nearly two seconds faster than that of team-mate Sergio Perez, out on the track at the same time.

The only driver to perform similarly was Alonso, who went second in the early stages, 1.3secs behind Verstappen.

On his second lap, Verstappen was still two seconds ahead of Perez, and again Alonso went with him in terms of progress, this time 1.1secs behind the Red Bull and still second fastest.

McLaren drivers Norris and Piastri also impressed as the session began to progress.

The timesheets returned to something more like normal as the session moved into its second half and the drivers became more used to probably the most demanding circuit on the calendar.

Ferrari were trialling a new floor on Leclerc's car, leaving the previous specification on Sainz's so they could compare their performance. The intention is to put the new design on both cars if it works as expected.

Sainz ended the session 0.301secs quicker than Leclerc.

Alpha Tauri's Liam Lawson was ninth fastest, ahead of the second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were 13th and 16th fastest.