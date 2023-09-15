Close menu

Singapore Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz tops second practice for Ferrari as Red Bulls struggle

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments151

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2023 in Singapore
BBC Sport has live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend with digital coverage on the website and app. Follow third practice build-up from 10:00 BST on Saturday, before the qualifying hour begins at 14:00

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc to a Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix with Max Verstappen down in eighth place.

Sainz was just 0.018 seconds up on his team-mate, who was on course to go top but lost time in the final sector.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third, 0.235secs off the pace, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez, who was seventh fastest, were both complaining of a lack of rear grip.

They were behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Lando Norris' McLaren, which has a major aerodynamic upgrade this weekend.

Even on the race-simulation runs later in the session, the Red Bulls did not come into their own.

They were the fourth fastest car, with Alonso setting the pace, from Mercedes, then Ferrari and then Red Bull.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen said before the track action started that he expected Singapore to be one of the tracks on which Red Bull would struggle more than normal and so far that is proving an accurate assessment.

Verstappen had a rear snap at Turn 13, the exit of the Anderson Bridge, while Perez complained over the radio that he felt like he was going to crash on every corner entry.

Team principal Christian Horner said between the Friday sessions: "This track is going to be one of the toughest of the season for us. The characteristics don't play naturally to the strengths of the car and we are going to have to play right at the top of our game to keep this winning run going.

"High speed has been strong for us and combined [braking and turning corner] entries, whereas 90-degree corners have been more of a challenge for us. But we can still be there."

Verstappen is on a record-breaking run of 10 consecutive victories and Red Bull have won every race this year.

Full practice results

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by FZow, today at 15:16

    all that matters is Q3 and the race. Results during practice don't mean a thing

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 16:12

      JM replied:
      Then why y’all here reading and commenting on the qualifying report?

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 15:15

    The Red Bull has so far not gone great around this track so far, I reckon with Max Verstappens input that they can get it more competitive by the time Qualifying comes about.
    The possible 60% chance of rain (especially in the actual race) could make things even more exciting than usual.

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 15:21

      Howard replied:
      Max drives what he's given, it's by far the best car designed by the best designer of all time. So they will sort the car out for him and it will win on Sunday by a mils........again!

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 15:20

    George Russel showed that the MB should be right in there at the finish here at Singapore.
    The Red Bulls clearly had problems with the back end swivelling but they have time to get this sorted, the Ferraris look rapid again too.
    Alonso in his AM looks more at home here and if it does rain he will have podium hopes.

    • Reply posted by Howard, today at 15:26

      Howard replied:
      Let's face it, all this talk about trouble but on Sunday Max will win, championship is over even now
      Worst year for lack of racing ever

  • Comment posted by adrian, today at 16:03

    Redbull will come good in qualifying, red bull win as usual

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 16:07

      The Oracle replied:
      Not here no overtaking and the cars not suited, sweeping statements like that show you’re new.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:04

    RB and Verstappen will be winners come this Sunday in Singapore, doesn’t matter what happens in practice sessions.

    Expect Ferrari to stitch up their own race by either awful strategy or pit stops as normal service will resume.

    RB/Max winner, followed by Norris for second and Perez third.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 16:07

      Tom replied:
      You are a massive red bull fan, so not surprising to see you here, again. I’d like to see the bad guys lose, or at least not win, for a change. Let’s agree to disagree on that.

  • Comment posted by euclides, today at 15:36

    Nobody's actually falling for Red Bull's sandbagging are we? We know they'll turn up the engine in quali and finish 40 seconds ahead of everyone else in the race again.

    • Reply posted by Ham and Egger, today at 15:45

      Ham and Egger replied:
      They havent done that so far this season but I hope they do, the majority of wins have been less than 10 seconds.
      Red Bull and Max and Sergio are up against it to keep this amazing run going but if anyone can tell the mechanics how to fix the car then Max can tell them.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 15:40

    Max will win in the only car that can win
    Yawn

    • Reply posted by Ham and Egger, today at 15:47

      Ham and Egger replied:
      Only if he can advise his mechanics how to make it competitive here, time will tell.
      All the cars from the top 4 teams can win, unfortunately Max is too good a driver for them all.

  • Comment posted by BadStoober, today at 16:07

    It’s only FP so I doubt Red Bull are worried. They will iron out their balance issues come quali.

  • Comment posted by not woke, today at 16:27

    Where is Hamilton he seems to go MIA most race weekends these days which is nice, hope that he becomes completely insignificant that no one bothers to report about his rants of underprivileged should be promoted and normal people should be penalised, getting sick of this virtue signalling rubbish from such a wealthy upstart

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 16:25

    If Red Bull don't win the race this weekend then I fully expect the Singapore GP to be axed next season....

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:24

    Do you think there will ever be a season where the same driver and car win all races in a season? It is bound to happen eventually

  • Comment posted by not woke, today at 16:29

    If Max don’t win this weekend the Hamilton faithful will post away saying Max not as good as Hamilton even if Hamilton ends up 12th of which I hope he does

  • Comment posted by CharlieBrown, today at 16:30

    WHERE ARE THE TIMES?????????????????????????????? Why not link them to this story??????????????????????

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:32

    Hamilton wants more equality … why don’t you start with the pay gap between you and Russell! 😂

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:32

    I wonder if RB's struggles have anything to do with restrictions this weekend on flexi re wings?

  • Comment posted by Twopenceworth, today at 16:20

    Tight bends do not suit the RB’s, thus allowing the field to show the slightly slower but broader dynamics of their engineering.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 16:22

      andy replied:
      And yet max still up there in the top three. Hey maybe he is fast after all.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 16:23

    It's only practice but if the other teams can keep up the momentum from the first two sessions we might see a different winner.

    A shame then that they all get competitive on a track where there is little overtaking and the field will be so bunched up that an under or over cut is unlikely.

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:25

      Defund the BBC replied:
      Cuts are MORE likely when the cars are bunched up.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:33

    I'm struggling to find why anyone would be offended by what Marko said. It's long been thought that different races have different attitudes. Right or wrong I don't know but it's getting difficult to speak on anything with the goalposts shifting quicker than Max at his best.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 16:20

    Practice means nothing once qualifying starts the average driver in the fastest car will be at the front again.

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:25

      Defund the BBC replied:
      No Lewis won't.

  • Comment posted by Tiirshak, today at 16:11

    I think only rain can save RB from losing the streak. And honestly, at this point of the season, I want to be part of a season where I can say I saw the same team win every race for the first time ever. Might as well go the whole way.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 16:29

      Firmbutfair replied:
      Exscent, we’ve come this far, may as well go the whole hog 😂

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured