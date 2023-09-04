Close menu

Max Verstappen: Toto Wolff says Red Bull driver's new record for consecutive wins is 'completely irrelevant'

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments210

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix with his team
Max Verstappen broke a Formula 1 record with his 10th consecutive win at the Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's all-time record of 10 consecutive wins is "completely irrelevant".

Verstappen's victory at Monza on Sunday means he surpassed his Red Bull predecessor Sebastian Vettel's run of nine straight victories in 2013, and accomplished something Mercedes did not during their period of domination between 2014 and 2020.

Wolff said: "For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant. They were irrelevant in our good days at Mercedes.

"I don't know how many races we won in a row. [I] didn't even know there was a count."

However, Wolff did admit that Verstappen's success "shows a great driver in a great car competing at an extremely high level".

In a second answer on Verstappen he added: "By the way, that record, I would think it's a good one, because it's perfection."

And he said that he expected Red Bull to go on to win every race this season, barring an error.

"I think they need to screw it up themselves in order not to win [every race] this season," Wolff said.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said: "They always had mega pace - from Monza to Monaco, they were performing and this is impressive. But the most impressive for me is that Max - it's not just about the last 10 races, it's about the last two years - I would say he didn't make a single mistake in the races.

"It's easier to not make mistakes when you have a margin on the others, but even in these kind of circumstances he is able to manage a situation very well.

"To not do a single mistake over two seasons is just mega."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "You have to recognise and applaud what Max is doing at the moment. It's very special. We shouldn't detract from that in any way.

"In sport, very rarely things like this happen and it's a golden moment for him and certainly a golden moment for the team."

There have been questions within F1 as to whether governing body the FIA should legislate to try to halt Red Bull's domination, as they did at the end of 2020 when a rule change for the 2021 season affected Mercedes more than other teams and led to a ferocious title battle between Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, with the Dutchman eventually coming out on top after winning the controversial season finale at Abu Dhabi.

But Wolf said: "If a team dominates in the way Max has done with Red Bull, then fair dues. This is a meritocracy.

"As long as you comply with the regulations - technical, sporting and financial - we just need to say, well done. And if it takes a long time [to catch up], then it takes a long time.

"I remember people crying foul when it was us. Entertainment follows sport, not the other way around. You can't be WWE [wrestling] - we don't want to be scripted content."

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 09:12

    I’m no fan of Toto/Mercedes but this headline is embarrassingly clickbait-y

    • Reply posted by BadStoober, today at 09:14

      BadStoober replied:
      Yup it plays straight into those that are always negative on HYS.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:08

    And for those who commented without actually reading the article

    In a second answer on Verstappen Wolff added: "By the way, that record, I would think it's a good one, because it's perfection."

    Do try to get past the headline and pretty picture.

    • Reply posted by scraman, today at 09:14

      scraman replied:
      Headline could have been "a great driver in a great car" but I suspect Benson wanted the headline to be as it was.

  • Comment posted by BadStoober, today at 09:09

    Terrible clickbait headline that will have people frothing at the mouth, unless they actually bother to read the full article and quotes.

    • Reply posted by Slippery, today at 09:56

      Slippery replied:
      Whoever does that on the BBC website, don't most just go straight to the flame wars at the bottom?

  • Comment posted by PharmaHam, today at 09:25

    Absolutely correct to suggest with the reliability now that this is not an "easier" record to achieve than it would have been ten years ago but that does not make it an irrelevant one. Even with an overall superior package it still requires incredible consistency, concentration, attitude and ability to win 10 in a row. Rest assured had it been done in the Merc Toto would have been ecstatic!

    • Reply posted by maximusmoon, today at 09:39

      maximusmoon replied:
      Totally agree with all of that. DNFs 30 years ago were so common, titles were won and lost on reliability alone. However, driver reliability and consistency is also crucial. Schumacher was the absolute king of working out the perfect lap and then just repeating it over and over. Max deserves credit for matching the car's level and reliably delivering results lap after lap and week after week.

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 09:16

    It's both a testament of the incredible talent of Max AND a sign that there is something very wrong with F1 at the moment.

    I'm not saying RB dominance is undeserved but it is boring and I'm a Verstappen fan. Apart from RB dominating there are more things in play that are steps forward but hurt the competition... ironically, we miss engines failing, safety cars, huge pile ups.

    • Reply posted by Sibbo, today at 09:20

      Sibbo replied:
      Agree that even in Schumacher dominant days you never knew if the engine was going to last etc. Nowadays, there is a lack of jeopardy due to incredible reliability.

  • Comment posted by Sibbo, today at 09:19

    Not sure what all the crying is about. Bayern Munich have won 10 Bundesliga in a row, Celtic and Rangers have both won 9 in a row (I think). Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic have all won high numbers of tennis grand slams in a row... It's called sport, and sometimes in sport individuals and/or teams dominate. If you don't like it find something you do like.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:42

      LifeGirl replied:
      How many times in snooker have the same group of old men from the mid-90s won it now?

  • Comment posted by Tommy81, today at 09:25

    I still try and watch F1 and every weekend I end up not lasting till the end. Q1, Q2, sprint this and that, engines sound boring (yes it matters), rules aren't geared up for competitive racing.

    It's just lost it passion and excitement.

    Ps. Too many races in the US

  • Comment posted by Zincy, today at 09:25

    Interesting choice of headline...

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 09:36

      Finkelstein replied:
      BBC click bait. Great photograph though.

  • Comment posted by NIGHTSHADEXXX, today at 09:08

    Think it’s a bit ridiculous for CH to say, ‘this doesn’t happen in sport often’. It’s literally happened in F1 for the last 25 years? Ferrari, Mercedes, and two stints from Red Bull, being the most obvious of that time line. I honestly enjoyed the sport more when I was young, and dumb, not knowing any better.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 09:11

      Jack replied:
      None of them were this dominant, other teams still won races! McLaren ‘88 is probably the last time something like this happened.

  • Comment posted by NotforEUisnotfitforhumans, today at 09:13

    "As long as you comply with the regulations - technical, sporting and financial -“

    They didn’t. They were fined. Let off in other words.

    • Reply posted by EU rules, today at 09:17

      EU rules replied:
      Are you old enough to remeber Mercedes’ gate, when they stole trade secrets from Ferrari?

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 09:18

    just like Man City and their FFP shenanigans, these victories and records will forever have asterisks next to them due to the Budget breach.

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 09:20

      PharmaHam replied:
      * SPYGATE

  • Comment posted by Tungsten Anchor, today at 09:13

    The FIA changed the rules to end the era of Mercedes dominance and unleashed a new ear of dominance.

    I wish they would release the constraints on teams to allow more innovation.

    Makes the rules simple:
    Cars have to be within a min/max size
    Cars have to exceed a set safety specification
    Cars have a maximum fuel limit

    Let everything else evolve.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobness, today at 09:16

      Billy Bobness replied:
      Maximum budget as well.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 09:31

    Why has Ascari been written out of the records? He won 9 in a row too. The fact that the Indy 500 was in the middle of that is not relevant, as no European F1 drivers drove it.

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 09:37

      Will replied:
      I always like seeing the random American driver in the old championship standings due to winning Indy.

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 09:50

    It's not so much about the team records, it is about the driver.

    Hamilton holds hundreds of records in F1 and is safely ahead for at least another 7 years, if not forever. No clickbait required.

  • Comment posted by Darren62, today at 09:18

    When you know you have the fastest car and can overtake at any point the confidence goes through the roof so as good as MV is its easy to see why he can be so good without making any mistakes as a few tiny mistakes wouldn't be spotted anyway.

    • Reply posted by Kevlar118, today at 09:37

      Kevlar118 replied:
      Agreed. You know your car is quick enough to start near the front every race, that you can pass anyone on the straight whenever you want to, so you dont need to do anything silly in Q, dont need to throw one up the inside to overtake during the race, by half distance youre so far in front you can turn everything down. Takes away a lot of the risks really. Money well spent in past years :-)

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 09:37

    I thought the new regulations were intended to end team dominance and narrow the field.
    It is quite clear that aspiration has failed, so surely it is time to look again at the regs.
    If the desire is to provide entertaining and unpredictable racing then something needs to be done.
    All being said, the engineering achievements of RBR, and Mercedes before them, should be properly lauded by all.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 09:43

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      No it isn't. We had a good 7 years of total regs freeze for Mercedes, so plenty of time left for these ones yet.

      However, the other reason is that frankly Red Bull got these regs right. We've only had 2 years of them and the FIA needs to regulate the reductions in wind tunnel testing to see what will actually make things closer. If RB dominate next year, the testing penalty needs to be higher.

  • Comment posted by The Scotsman, today at 09:38

    Wolff still has loser tears ever since Abu Dhabi.

    He likes to win and he doesnt anymore.

    • Reply posted by OCI8, today at 09:54

      OCI8 replied:
      The problem is that apart from RB, nobody else is winning either. It makes the whole thing utterly boring, like Man City winning the PL every year.

      If RB were even under pressure it would be worth watching, but as it is, why bother?

  • Comment posted by ssaapp, today at 09:34

    I don't care who you support - the one thing that stands out is Toto's response which is measured, fair and fairly unbiased (given he doesn't need to be). You wouldn't get the same with Horner - nothing about drivers or teams, it's just always been a difference in class between the two.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 09:20

    The usual LH haters are going to bite but Toto is right - nobody cared or spoke about Vettel's previous record.

    Realibility is also at its peak in F1 so hardly a surprise it's been broken in a 1 car championship fight.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 09:14

    F1 is irrevalent, comps gone, can you even call it a sport without comp, its app about the car

