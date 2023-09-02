Italian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz beats Max Verstappen to pole position
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz pipped Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position in a gripping qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.
Pole changed hands three times in the dying seconds of qualifying.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole from Sainz, who was fastest on the first runs, before Red Bull's Max Verstappen went to the top and then Sainz replaced him.
Sainz beat Verstappen by 0.013 seconds to send the home fans into ecstasy.
Leclerc was only 0.054secs further adrift as the top three were separated by just 0.067secs over 3.6 miles of the historic Monza circuit.
Mercedes driver George Russell beat Red Bull's Sergio Perez to take fourth place, with another impressive performance from Williams and Alex Albon giving them sixth.
Lewis Hamilton could manage only eighth, sandwiched between the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin completing the top 10.
More to follow.
- Could an office window help generate power? Enterprising people are finding surprising ways of harnessing energy from the sun
- The Killers at the BBC: A thrilling mix of live performances, festival sets and archive interviews
If you don’t get round within that time, we’re going to do, well, nothing basically.
The point of a race director is?
Could be an interesting race especially if Sainz can back him up to Le Clerc and Albon who could use their straight line advantage to overtake Verstappen.
Unsure what happened with those Ferrari's in Q1, but I guess the stewards do not want to wake up tomorrow with a horse head in their bed...
#myteammateisbetterthanyourteammate.
Well done Carlos!