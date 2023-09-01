Close menu

Italian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz fastest in second practice as Sergio Perez crashes

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Monza

Sergio Perez's Red Bull in the gravel trap after he crashed during Italian GP second practice
Despite crashing towards the end of the second session, Sergio Perez ended it faster than team-mate Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez crashed his Red Bull at the famous Parabolica corner in Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

It was the latest in a series of errors by the Mexican, whose hopes of a title challenge to team-mate Max Verstappen faded earlier this year.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fastest, by 0.019 seconds from McLaren's Lando Norris, with Perez third.

Verstappen's best lap was wrecked by traffic and he ended the session only fifth, behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Perez's crash, from which he emerged unhurt and did only relatively light damage to his car considering the high speed at which he lost control, blotted what had otherwise been a strong day for him.

Perez was actually faster than Verstappen on the race-simulation runs in the last part of the session by about 0.1secs on average over the few laps they managed before the crash.

It was a strong day from Sainz, on his 29th birthday. He topped the second session after being second fastest, only 0.046secs behind Verstappen, in the earlier first hour.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc was sixth fastest in the second session, 0.361secs off the pace, and fourth quickest behind Perez in the first.

Williams driver Alex Albon was seventh fastest, followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Williams driver George Russell and the Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Lewis Hamilton was only 17th fastest, complaining that he was lacking speed on the straights after apparently choosing a higher-downforce set-up than Russell.

The seven-time champion asked to change his car during the session but was rebuffed by his race engineer Peter Bennington, who said it would prevent them doing the running they needed.

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll had a difficult day. He sat out the first session so reserve driver Felipe Drugovich could be given some mileage, and then his car broke down with a fuel-system problem on his first lap out of the pits.

It leaves the Canadian going into Saturday having done not a single flying lap.

Aston Martin mechanics wheel Lance Stroll's car back to the pit lane after it stopped during Italian Grand Prix second practice
Aston Martin mechanics wheel Lance Stroll's car back to the pit lane
  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:44

    Max has not had tough team mates like me…boo hoo.

    He’s only 25 😂.

    And let’s face it, who so ever has competed against max, has lost.

    If someone wants to dethrone him within the team or from a different one, then bring it on, why moan.

    Snatch the trophy from his hands like how he did.

    Respect to LH but come on, that’s just petty.

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 17:43

    Very close times nothing in it, closer times than for seasons.

  • Comment posted by OldRedDevil, today at 17:42

    Perez will be out and Alonso in, why do you think Alonso is doing all the Red Bull sweet talking

  • Comment posted by samsung tv, today at 17:41

    He's a liability and causing a lot of damage to the car, time he got his p45.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:41

    So who will replace Perez for 2024?

    • Reply posted by numpty, today at 17:43

      numpty replied:
      Perhaps that Russel fellow driving for Williams....

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:39

    Does George still drive for Williams

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 17:38

    "Williams driver George Russell"

    I think that needs editing.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:40

      Mark replied:
      Yup, he may want to be back driving one though

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 17:37

    Is Perez engineering a move away to incompetence, as this should not be happening at this level of ability.....

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 17:37

    Hmmm, time for Sergio to be taken to the wood shed

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 17:37

    It's really hard to be Max teammate.

  • Comment posted by Speedster, today at 17:37

    So how much more tha Russel is Hamilton being paid?

    • Reply posted by afoctlan, today at 17:40

      afoctlan replied:
      Don't know but from above appears he's moved!

      "Williams driver George Russell and the Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen"

