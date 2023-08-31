Close menu

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell: Mercedes drivers extend contracts

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell racing at the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton (left) is fourth in this year's standings, with team-mate George Russell (right) in seventh with nine races remaining

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will continue as Mercedes' driver line-up for at least the next two years.

Hamilton has signed a new contract that will extend his period with the team to 13 years and keep him in F1 well past his 40th birthday.

And Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, has also signed a two-year deal.

The move confirms pledges by Hamilton and team principal Toto Wolff that a new deal for the seven-time champion was only a matter of time this season.

For Hamilton, it allows him to continue a quest for a record eighth world drivers' title, which both driver and team believe was robbed from them at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton lost out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen after former FIA race director Michael Masi ignored the rules in operating a late-race safety car period.

Since then, Mercedes have fallen from competitiveness as Red Bull have dominated the sport.

Hamilton, who has continually said he wants to stay in a relationship with Mercedes long after he retires from the cockpit, said: "We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal.

"Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it's been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

"We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback.

"We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I'm grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn't finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won't stop until we do."

Russell, 25, added: "I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the junior programme back in 2017. It's my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.

"After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me.

"Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling.

"More importantly though, it's been great to work with everybody at [the chassis base at] Brackley and [engine headquarters at] Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development. Their loyalty, vision and hard work is inspiring.

"We have made some significant steps over the past 18 months and are only getting stronger as a team.

"I'm excited to help continue to build on that momentum as we progress into 2024 and 2025 and continue to focus on returning to the very front of the pack."

Comments

Join the conversation

300 comments

  • Comment posted by no_likey_no_lighty, today at 13:15

    Two British drivers at the top and all people do is moan, sad

    • Reply posted by Tom O Hawk, today at 13:17

      Tom O Hawk replied:
      Almost at the top

  • Comment posted by Sam Fathers, today at 13:12

    Great news. Now get the car back to the front.

    • Reply posted by John Smith, today at 13:15

      John Smith replied:
      That would be appalling for downforce - best keep it at the back.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 13:14

    Best driver pairing in f1 at the moment. Will Red Bull ever bite the bullet and give Max a partner of equal standing?

    • Reply posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 13:16

      Fan Boy Ben Son replied:
      RBR tried 6 times now…

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 13:15

    Sensible move. Lewis is still motivated for that 8th world title, and George is the future of the team.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 13:33

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      max will get 10 championships before hamilton even gets a win let alone a championship

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 13:30

    Good news for everyone at Mercedes, time for some significant improvement in the car.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 13:42

      JM replied:
      You are aware they have the 2nd fastest car on the grid right?

      Don’t listen to Hamiltons complaining, they’re still comfortably 2nd in the constructors championship!

  • Comment posted by quijibo81, today at 13:14

    Five paragraphs in, and Benson’s managed to crowbar Abu Dhabi 2021 in. Worra journalist.

    • Reply posted by Brentwood, today at 13:16

      Brentwood replied:
      He just can't let it go.

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 13:25

    Just got that completed before deadline day !

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 13:43

    How competitive will Mercedes be next season? If it’s the best car in the pack, Hamilton will probably shade it from Russell, I don’t think that there's much between them. If Red Bull has a better car, Versteppen will win, no one will get near him. Every good driver needs a good car to win, the reverse is also true.

  • Comment posted by ConnorMacLeod, today at 13:41

    For Hamilton... which both driver and team believe was robbed from them at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    Hamilton WAS robbed in 2021
    but then again...
    Massa was also robbed of the title in 2008 due to the Singapore GP scandal

    I think the conclusion is that they have to concentrate on applying the rules clearly and consistently. The implications for the drivers can be enormous.

    • Reply posted by George_1985, today at 13:53

      George_1985 replied:
      Max was "robbed" in Italy and Britain in 2021.

      That's F1. Crashes happen. Safety Cars happen. Decisions are sometimes hard to follow.

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 13:19

    An expected move. Not many top drivers to choose from (MadMax is going nowhere) and most teams are just stuck mid-table with one step forward, one step backwards. Feel sorry for poor ol' Lecterc, a talent stuck in a dead-end team going backwards.

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 13:21

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      'Feel sorry for poor ol' Lecterc, a talent stuck in a dead-end team going backwards'

      Same as Russell.

  • Comment posted by DAVID J COLES, today at 13:56

    OK as long as its not the millions asked for especially as LH is on the downward slope

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 14:01

    Well let me tell you something brother
    The Horn wasn't interested Jack
    The Doc doesn't want Loowis or Georgie man
    The only significant steps over the past 18 months is back steps Jack
    Max and The Red Bull organisation are out of sight and on another planet brother

  • Comment posted by speeddemon666, today at 13:48

    I don't think there is anyone neutral to F1 that would disgaree with the sentiment that Hamilton was robbed. It was quite plain for all but Verstappen supporters that protocols were not followed.
    It was such a shame for F1 as it was and still is for me, one of the most exciting seasons ever - two of the best drivers pushing each other beyond what the rest of the grid could only dream about.

    • Reply posted by jonhan, today at 13:51

      jonhan replied:
      I dunno, I still do not think Sena, Schumaker, Mansell or Hunt would have lost that last lap. Verstappen caught Hamilton by surprise when he overtook - the others would have blocked that corner. If he had done so, very unlikely he loses then as Verstappen would need to hit the brakes.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:40

    I'm glad Hamilton signed for 2 years.
    It stops a whole lot of media speculation about him moving to Ferrari or elsewhere.
    He will be a Mercedes driver until he retires.

  • Comment posted by The Fib King, today at 13:44

    Just like last season it's makes the people who said Hamilton would quite because he's not in the fastest car look like clowns. Again.

    • Reply posted by TeamLHlzzzzzzzzzz, today at 13:47

      TeamLHlzzzzzzzzzz replied:
      Nah he’s just a cash grabbing average driver 😂 max is on 20 million more per year 😝

  • Comment posted by MarlboroMan, today at 13:29

    Oh my god move ON from Abu Dhabi, Benson! As the BBC's "Chief F1" writer you need to show a modicum of professionalism and stop with these clickbait references on here and your Twitter feed.

    • Reply posted by mjw6150, today at 13:37

      mjw6150 replied:
      people will move on when justice is done - that was Lewis title

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 13:48

    Make no mistake, Lewis wants that 8th title, he'll keep going until he has it or he is forced out of the top teams.

    I truly hope we get another Verstappen/Hamilton showdown... it would be amazing no matter who would win it in the end.

    • Reply posted by Massa 4 WDC 2008, today at 13:55

      Massa 4 WDC 2008 replied:
      Won't ever happen, 2021 was a crossover point.....they are on entirely different trajectories now

  • Comment posted by Harry-t-B, today at 13:17

    lovely - and none of that money will enter the UK tax system...

    • Reply posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 13:18

      WhenWordsFail replied:
      What's that, Barbie?

  • Comment posted by DM, today at 13:46

    Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the great drivers but his glory days are behind him. If he was really that interested in winning another WDC he should put all his energy into that quest, like Alonso is doing for example. Also, someone should tell Sir Lewis that trying to outdo Sam Smith in the ridiculous outfits competition is truly embarrassing to F1.

    • Reply posted by mickwoo, today at 13:50

      mickwoo replied:
      Am I the only one that would like to take a pair of garden shears to that ridiculous hair do?

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 13:47

    Really … this is the top sports headline ?

