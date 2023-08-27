Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen survives losing lead to equal all-time consecutive wins record

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen's Red Bull
Max Verstappen has won his home race at Zandvoort three years in a row

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived losing the lead in early rain and a red flag for a late torrential downpour to win a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen equalled the all-time record of nine victories in a row and took his 11th win of the season to extend his championship lead to 138 points.

A shower just as the race started dropped Verstappen to second behind team-mate Sergio Perez before he repassed on lap 13, while heavy rain with eight laps to go forced a red flag and a 45-minute delay.

But through it all Verstappen was always in control, as he has been for the entire season, and never really looked like losing the race.

Fernando Alonso starred in the Aston Martin to finish second after a typically combative race, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly took the final podium position after Sergio Perez, who finished third on the track, was penalised for speeding in the pit lane.

In the final seven racing laps, Perez did enough to prevent dropping behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who fended off an attack from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

McLaren's Lando Norris took seventh ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, outstanding in being the only driver to brave staying out on dry-weather tyres throughout the first rain period.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Alpine's Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 points positions, while Alonso deprived Verstappen of fastest lap by pushing hard as the final rain shower approached the track.

Sprint to the chequered flag

The final sprint to the end was relatively uneventful after such a madcap race, as Verstappen eased away from Alonso on a wet track following a restart behind the safety car and the Spaniard held off Perez's attacks.

For Aston Martin it was an encouraging performance, after they slipped to the back of the pack chasing Red Bull in the four races before the summer break.

An upgrade featuring a new floor for this race seems to have returned the car to its former position, and Alonso went with it with an outstanding drive.

Gasly had benefited from being one of the drivers who stopped at the end of the first lap, and the Frenchman drove a strong race from there on to hang on in the pack at the front and fend off an attack from Sainz.

He even managed to make up for a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane to take his first podium of the season.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:47

    Full wet tyres are the most pointless thing in formula 1. Why do they bother carting them round the world is beyond me. Use them or bin them.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 16:51

    Top performers of the day of drama and I even watched then listened to it.

    1) The Weather ( rain )
    2) The Crowd ( Great passion )
    3) Alonso ....Still a warrior

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 16:46

    Going to be a lot more records to fall before Max is done- potentially the undisputed best ever - not that Hamilton fans will ever admit it.

    • Reply posted by Utd Fan, today at 16:51

      Utd Fan replied:
      They will be forced to admit it.

  • Comment posted by Ken T, today at 16:49

    Can you imagine Alonso chasing Vestappen in a Red Bull?

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:52

      bridstow man replied:
      No MV would be chasing Alonso ....

  • Comment posted by Hacksaw, today at 16:46

    Mega drive and not a boring one I would say!!
    Super Max. 9 wins in a row. Awesome.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 16:53

      JM replied:
      He also equalled Jenson Buttons record from Canada 2011 for highest number of pit stops and still winning. Six pit stops and still won.

      Soon there won’t be many F1 records he doesn’t hold.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 16:47

    Amazing Grand Prix.. congrats Max, 9 in a row.. fabulous to see Alonso back on the podium and Gasly too..

    F1 exciting as ever!!

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 16:54

    Perez robbed by his own team lmao 11 second lead but Verstappen gets first pit choice

    • Reply posted by EU rules, today at 16:56

      EU rules replied:
      He didn’t have an 11 second lead. Verstappen was taking 4 seconds a lap out of him.
      Put that quivering lip away, ramiltons just an average driver max you know it.

  • Comment posted by Synthetic fuel, today at 16:46

    Superb from Max....Great from Fernando and Pierre as well. Sounded like a great party at Zaandvort......we are witnessing something special in F1

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 16:49

      Ottoman replied:
      Something Boring.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:54

    The way some people use statistics to support their view, if Max wins the next race, that makes him twice as good as Lewis.

    • Reply posted by EU rules, today at 16:58

      EU rules replied:
      That quivering lip is causing a draft.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 16:46

    Ferrari messing up, Lewis hitting Sainz when attempting to overtake, and Max winning. Business as usual.

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 16:45

    We'll done max, another master class!!

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 16:53

      Ottoman replied:
      Its not hard when every thing the team does is for the benefit of one driver.

      Not even telling Perez that Max was in the pit so he can do a proper in lap while they undercut him, Calling him in for inters and not having them ready. All his stops are slower than max, no wonder his form is gone confidence is gone.

      Masterclass with every helping hand he didnt need sounds less impressive

  • Comment posted by BETTERER, today at 16:53

    Wind, rain, sun, hot, or cold, greasy, dusty, or a mix of all, from pole, or from further back due to penalties, or bad luck, Max Verstappen isn't phased at all. The coolest driver of the modern era, by far. A few more years and he will be the one to beat Schumacher's record. Great drives from Alonso, Gasly, Russell shame about the DNF) and Perez, despite the 5stime penalty. MV for 12 consec wins

  • Comment posted by Scarfiotti, today at 16:49

    Perez fastest at the one place on earth where he shouldn't be, really tells it all.

    • Reply posted by BETTERER, today at 17:00

      BETTERER replied:
      And how many times have you broken the 20, 30, 40, 60, 70 mph speed limits when you are driving your car on public roads, not being paid to race, but still willing to risk your life and those of others?

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:48

    I love F1. But you cannot deny that a sport has problems when it is only ever interesting when it rains or there is a safety car. I'm not suprised that the ''Drive to Survive'' lot are apparently leaving in droves.

    • Reply posted by Kenny, today at 16:52

      Kenny replied:
      Global audience at an all time high, 500million and growing
      . Maybe thats not the same as drive to survive though.

  • Comment posted by Scarfiotti, today at 16:47

    Well done to the top 3, in those mixed conditions. Action all the way up and down the field. What a race !

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 16:49

      Sulky replied:
      the rest deserve nothing eh

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 16:47

    Well ham fan boys, not much to spout about today? Maybe it didn't rain hard enough?

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 16:53

      Sulky replied:
      13 to 6th is excellent considering

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 16:49

    Enjoy watching a true great breaking records, this wont last forever and is a pleasure to witness.

  • Comment posted by Ascotmike, today at 16:53

    With the exception of Ferrari obviously, has anyone got worse strategists than McLaren ?
    Hey Lando, I know it’s pouring with rain, but we’ll wait until you’re down to 15th before we bring you in for inters
    This, after they go to Spa and put a big slab of a back wing on for a track with long fast straights
    Where would Lando and Oscar be now with better decision makers ?

    • Reply posted by skippy, today at 17:00

      skippy replied:
      Same Goes for Piastri

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:54

    What we are seeing is great driving and engineering excellence. What we are also seeing is an era of strict rules that stifle innovation. Maybe those 'great' days of Colin Chapmanesque genius will never return to the various teams in our modern era.

    The question is: do we want The Fastest/Greatest Ever or do we want a Good Show. I'd love both. And sadly, no.. I don't have the answer.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 16:56

      LifeGirl replied:
      2021 proved that both are not mutually exclusive of one another.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 16:51

    What are people moaning about? This is record breaking. The same team and mostly the same driver winning every week?

    That's the beauty of competitive sport.

    Wooooooo... what a rush

