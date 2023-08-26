Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to pole in crash-strewn session

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen celebrates pole at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen has taken pole position for his home race at Zandvoort three years in a row

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's Lando Norris to pole position in a crash-strewn qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen headed Norris by 0.537 seconds in a one-lap shoot-out at the end of a dramatic session in drying conditions.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only 13th.

Alex Albon also claimed a sensational fourth place for Williams.

The final session of qualifying was punctuated by two red-flag stoppages, as first Logan Sargeant of Williams ruined his first ever appearance in the top 10 with a crash at Turn Two, before Charles Leclerc wrecked his Ferrari on the exit of Turn Nine after the session's resumption.

Fernando Alonso ended the session in fifth place in the Aston Martin, while Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz took sixth in the final moments ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.

Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for impeding Hamilton in the second part of qualifying. The Japanese driver qualified in P14 but will now start in 17th place.

Sainz, meanwhile, has been reprimanded and Ferrari fined 5,000 euros after the Spaniard moved over on Piastri as he left the pits.

Verstappen said the qualifying session had been tricky, starting on intermediate tyres in wet conditions and moving on to dry at the end, but that the final lap had been "very satisfying".

"The pressure is always there to perform but when you can pull it off, it's incredible," he said.

Norris said: "P2 is a good result. In these conditions you hope Max makes a mistake, but he doesn't."

The Briton was faster than Verstappen in the first sector of the lap but the time slipped away from him.

"The first half of the lap was mega," Norris said, "but the second half was probably one of the worst second halvess I've done. But I always enjoy these conditions and I'm taking P2. The driver peaked very early!"

Logan Sargeant climbs out of his Williams after crashing out in Q3
Williams rookie Logan Sargeant made it through to Q3 for the first time in his career but crashed out of the session earlier on

Russell's third place was his best result in qualifying since starting the Australian Grand Prix in second at the third race of the season, and he has been struggling to match Hamilton in recent races.

"Very happy to be P3," he said. "Qualifying was been one of my strengths at the start of the year but it had been going a bit wrong recently, so it was good to have that [summer] break to try few things, and now we're back.

"It's going to be an exciting race. I'm sure Max will bet having his Sunday drive waving to the fans but hopefully we can have a good fight with Lando and Alex."

Hamilton complained about being blocked by traffic but he admitted he simply lacked pace.

"Definitely wasn't great," he said. "It will be interesting to see what comes of that [investigation]. There was a lot of blocking from people. It shouldn't be allowed - it's impeding.

"But I was in general just slow. Really, really slow today. I can't for the life of me pinpoint what it is, but the car just doesn't seem to be working for me today."

Hamilton also said his tyres overheated as he tried to do two consecutive fast laps at the end so he could not improve.

Albon's fourth was a shock from Williams, whose car has traditionally been good on high-speed tracks that require low downforce set-ups, the opposite of the corner-dominated layout at Zandvoort.

But Williams have been close to the front all weekend and Albon excelled throughout qualifying to produce one of the performances of the season.

Russell, who is good friends with the British-born Thai, joked: "I flew over here with Alex and I said: 'What are your expectations? And he said: 'I think we're going to be rubbish.' So he got that one wrong."

Sainz's sixth place was damage limitation for Ferrari on a weekend in which they have struggled for pace.

Leclerc looked like he may have been able to do better, but he wrecked his own chances by carrying too much speed into Turn Nine on his first lap in Q3.

The car washed wide on to the grass, and extensive damage was done to the left-hand side.

Comments

Join the conversation

441 comments

  • Comment posted by Brexit is still a glittery tvrd, today at 15:47

    Great to see Williams doing so well.

    • Reply posted by F1Guild, today at 16:03

      F1Guild replied:
      and funnily enough Williams are doing better since the glorious Brexit, ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 15:46

    Verstappen 1.3 seconds ahead of his teammate in Q3.

    It’s not just the car…….

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 15:49

      SamB replied:
      People forget that in 2020, Perez came 4th in the world championship whilst driving for Racing Point.

      It’s not like he’s a terrible driver by F1 standards, he’s pretty good. Verstappen just makes him look amateur.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 15:56

    Well done George and Lando. Happy to see the Brits in the top three. Sadly I just don’t see anyone beating Verstappen while he decides to race, he just seems to be a level above everyone else right now. Even in the wet he excels. Best driver I’ve seen in quite some time.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 16:11

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Don't talk rubbish.

      NOR and RUS are second and third. Not those people you said.

      Everyone in F1 has three letter surnames - just look at the BBC website.

  • Comment posted by md copse, today at 15:48

    Difficult to say with any degree of certainty how good an F1 car is compare to the next. But one thing for sure how well you do compared to your teammate is a good yardstick.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 16:09

      Happy Birthday replied:
      The thing that really impresses me about Verstappen is that, unlike Hamilton who's been karting from childhood and had everything on a plate from his rich parents, Max came from humble origins (his family are cheese merchants from Utrecht) and had never driven any kind of car until he was 21. Three years later he was World Champion!

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 15:40

    Huge congrats to Perez for managing to stay within 1.4 seconds of his team mate.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:48

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      its the car apparently

  • Comment posted by socool, today at 15:53

    Rock on Alex.. impressive...

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:31

      JM replied:
      Verstappen went 1st on a drying track, and was still that much quicker than everyone else (including his teammate).

      Just ridiculous

  • Comment posted by maths, today at 15:46

    Brilliant from AA, hopefully he can bring it home in the top 5...or better still a podium.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 16:35

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 16:36

    Hammy fans saying, oh but Max is only winning as his car is far quicker. Oh the irony.

    • Reply posted by waterloo, today at 16:40

      waterloo replied:
      Well it is

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 15:44

    Stellar lap from Max, perfection!! great to see Lando, George and Alex up there.. all the naysayers about it not being exciting need to get over themselves

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 16:13

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Engineering contest isn't it.

      Put me in that car and I'd win. Put Verstappen in my Golf and he'd come last.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:44

    This Verstappen guy is performing at the level of MSc with Sennas talent to match, maybe. And I thought Vettel was fast at its peak. This is something else, and I saw Schumacher years live.

    This boy is ballistic!

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 15:46

      STEVO replied:
      BTW, where was Lewis?

  • Comment posted by RJHToday, today at 15:40

    Nice one Albon. Happy the team of Williams is still alive and somewhat kicking too:).
    For the rest, sad Hamilton, Perez and Ferrari.

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 18:18

      Nic77 replied:
      Hamilton down in 13th when people were saying he could challenge for pole this weekend.

      Lol, GOAT’s don’t qualify 13th when they have the 2nd/3rd fastest car on the grid.

  • Comment posted by PharmaHam, today at 15:41

    Has anyone found out what the Mercedes team did wrong to cause Lewis not to make it into Q3?

    • Reply posted by Yorky, today at 15:43

      Yorky replied:
      He's just not very good.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:24

    One thing is for sure.

    Max wouldn't have been 13th in the Mercedes.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 17:18

      ET replied:
      Indeed. 20th maybe.

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 15:39

    Poor Ham he was outclassed in the wet, Great drives from MV, Norris, Russell, and Alonso

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:43

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      0 sympathy from me

  • Comment posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 15:45

    HAM P13? What happened to the Master of rain? King of the wet?

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 15:49

      PharmaHam replied:
      Cleary the team must have made some sort of error to prevent the GOAT RAINMEISTER making it into Q3. At least it we should get a fairly clean race at the front tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:44

    The best drivers always rise to the top in changing weather conditions

  • Comment posted by BadStoober, today at 15:41

    Great lap from Max. The Red Bull juggernaut continues.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:49

    There are only three gears in Verstappens car…..here….there and….gone!

  • Comment posted by Average Bloke, today at 16:18

    I don't care as long as Hamilton is beaten.

    • Reply posted by ThewellhungF1fan, today at 16:28

      ThewellhungF1fan replied:
      What a reason for watching f1.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 15:46

    "Mercedes driver George Russell was third, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only 13th."
    Andrew just can't help himself can he.

    • Reply posted by oobiedoobie, today at 16:18

      oobiedoobie replied:
      Neither can you it seems.

