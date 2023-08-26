Close menu

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to pole in crash-strewn session

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Zandvoort

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments60

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen has taken pole position for his home race at Zandvoort three years in a row

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's Lando Norris to pole position in a crash-strewn qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen headed Norris by 0.537 seconds in a one-lap shoot-out at the end of a dramatic session in drying conditions.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only 13th.

Alex Albon also claimed a sensational fourth place for Williams.

The final session of qualifying was punctuated by two red-flag stoppages, as first Logan Sargeant of Williams ruined his first ever appearance in the top 10 with a crash at Turn Two, before Charles Leclerc wrecked his Ferrari on the exit of Turn Nine after the session's resumption.

Fernando Alonso ended the session in fifth place in the Aston Martin, while Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz took sixth in the final moments ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.

Verstappen said the qualifying session had been tricky, starting on intermediate tyres in wet conditions and moving on to dry at the end, but that the final lap had been "very satisfying".

"The pressure is always there to perform but when you can pull it off, it's incredible," he said.

Norris said: "P2 is a good result. In these conditions you hope Max makes a mistake, but he doesn't."

The Briton was faster than Verstappen in the first sector of the lap but the time slipped away from him.

"The first half of the lap was mega," Norris said, "but the second half was probably one of the worst second halvess I've done. But I always enjoy these conditions and I'm taking P2. The driver peaked very early!"

Russell's third place was his best result in qualifying since starting the Australian Grand Prix in second at the third race of the season, and he has been struggling to match Hamilton in recent races.

"Very happy to be P3," he said. "Qualifying was been one of my strengths at the start of the year but it had been going a bit wrong recently, so it was good to have that [summer] break to try few things, and now we're back.

"It's going to be an exciting race. I'm sure Max will bet having his Sunday drive waving to the fans but hopefully we can have a good fight with Lando and Alex."

Hamilton complained about being blocked by traffic, and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda is under investigation for impeding, but he admitted he simply lacked pace.

"Definitely wasn't great," he said. "It will be interesting to see what comes of that [investigation]. There was a lot of blocking from people. It shouldn't be allowed - it's impeding.

"But I was in general just slow. Really, really slow today. I can't for the life of me pinpoint what it is, but the car just doesn't seem to be working for me today."

Albon's fourth was a shock from Williams, whose car has traditionally been good on high-speed tracks that require low downforce set-ups, the opposite of the corner-dominated layout at Zandvoort.

But Williams have been close to the front all weekend and Albon excelled throughout qualifying to produce one of the performances of the season.

Russell, who is good friends with the British-born Thai, joked: "I flew over here with Alex and I said: 'What are your expectations? And he said: 'I think we're going to be rubbish.' So he got that one wrong."

Sainz's sixth place was damage limitation for Ferrari on a weekend in which they have struggled for pace, although he is under investigation for impeding Piastri in the first session.

Leclerc looked like he may have been able to do better, but he wrecked his own chances by carrying too much speed into Turn Nine on his first lap in Q3.

The car washed wide on to the grass, and extensive damage was done to the left-hand side.

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by socool, today at 15:53

    Rock on Alex.. impressive...

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 15:52

    Another paint drying contest

    • Reply posted by F1Guild, today at 15:54

      F1Guild replied:
      not had a good day John? never mind.. tissues for John pls someone

  • Comment posted by gagged and kippered, today at 15:51

    I suppose if you don’t have Bernie Ecclestone backing you and all the gifting taken away you would end up a back maker, Hamilton should have retired years ago, now he’s truly been found out, truly embarrassing

    Max superb Noris showing great talent Russell showing that he can be a front runner when teammate can’t invoke team orders, breath of fresh air

    • Reply posted by hff4wstk, today at 15:53

      hff4wstk replied:
      The only thing that is embarrassing is stupid comments from someone who hasn't got a clue!!!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 15:50

    What do Schuey and Verstappen have in common?

    A team that build a car for one driver.

    Of course Schuey had an engine supplier and tyre supplier on top.

    I feel like mercedes and recent Ferrari (when not screwing up race strategy) try and make cars that both drivers can drive equally.

    When there is no equality in the top team, it makes the whole championship utterly dull.

    • Reply posted by Senna-forever, today at 15:51

      Senna-forever replied:
      Yeah, and Hamilton wasn't favoured at Mercedes......

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:49

    absolute shock, the guy in the best car ever created is on pole and will match another RB record of 9 wins in a row for a single driver & extend the team record to 13. They will win every race whilst F1 falls further on its knees until we hope 2026, but even then rumours are RBs engine will be even better than it is now.
    2022 & 2023 are the worst years I can remember for F1 since the early 2000's

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 15:51

      PharmaHam replied:
      Or… I want Lewis to win…

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:49

    There are only three gears in Verstappens car…..here….there and….gone!

  • Comment posted by Evan Morris , today at 15:48

    Can we now finally agree that Ham is done? My prediction: he'll retire end of this season. He's just not up to it.

  • Comment posted by md copse, today at 15:48

    Difficult to say with any degree of certainty how good an F1 car is compare to the next. But one thing for sure how well you do compared to your teammate is a good yardstick.

  • Comment posted by pxtreme, today at 15:48

    True sign of a changing of the guard today. Max, Lando, George and Alex top of the grid. Time for the old guard to shuffle off? Lewis, Fernando, Checo, Daniel even Hulk and Kmag. Bring in the young guns.

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 15:48

    Some good drives out there today but I becoming more certain that DRS needs to be disabled for qualifying.

  • Comment posted by Brexit is still a glittery tvrd, today at 15:47

    Great to see Williams doing so well.

  • Comment posted by gagged and kippered, today at 15:47

    At long last it’s looks like Russell has been given the go ahead to drive the car as it should be.

    Waiting for the classic Hamilton excuses, I suppose we’ll see a tearful outburst from him blaming car tyres team teammate other drivers etc etc

    I would be be very happy if podium was the same as qualifying, even better if Noris was in top spot, he deserves a win.

    Must be wonderful for Russell

    • Reply posted by OldFossil, today at 15:51

      OldFossil replied:
      I was just about to say something very similar, just waiting now on the pitiful excuses from SHamilton, and the blind bats that are the fanboys

  • Comment posted by maths, today at 15:46

    Brilliant from AA, hopefully he can bring it home in the top 5...or better still a podium.

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 15:46

    Verstappen 1.3 seconds ahead of his teammate in Q3.

    It’s not just the car…….

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 15:49

      SamB replied:
      People forget that in 2020, Perez came 4th in the world championship whilst driving for Racing Point.

      It’s not like he’s a terrible driver by F1 standards, he’s pretty good. Verstappen just makes him look amateur.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 15:46

    "Mercedes driver George Russell was third, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only 13th."
    Andrew just can't help himself can he.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 15:45

    There will be criticism of Loulou Hamilton but actually I think he did very well to get into 2nd qualifying.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 15:45

    Zzzzzzzz... praying for rain tomorrow in the hope that it makes things slightly less predictable - otherwise the usual RB/MV borefest is a certainty (yes, just like the LH/Merc borefests of the past). F1 as a spectacle is slowly dying and it is jointly the fault of Liberty Media and the ridiculous FIA.

  • Comment posted by Fan Boy Ben Son, today at 15:45

    HAM P13? What happened to the Master of rain? King of the wet?

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 15:49

      PharmaHam replied:
      Cleary the team must have made some sort of error to prevent the GOAT RAINMEISTER making it into Q3. At least it we should get a fairly clean race at the front tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 15:45

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by maths, today at 15:47

      maths replied:
      What a sad little man(?) you are.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:44

    This Verstappen guy is performing at the level of MSc with Sennas talent to match, maybe. And I thought Vettel was fast at its peak. This is something else, and I saw Schumacher years live.

    This boy is ballistic!

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 15:46

      STEVO replied:
      BTW, where was Lewis?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured