Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen quickest in Zandvoort opening session

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Zandvoort

Nico Hulkenberg climbs out of the Haas
Nico Hulkenberg brought out a red flag after he beached his Haas in the gravel during first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the pace in first practice at his home Dutch Grand Prix, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

The two-time world champion was 0.278 seconds ahead of Alonso, whose Aston Martin has an upgrade.

But it was not all plain sailing for the Dutchman - he went off into the gravel at Turn 11 right at the end of the session.

Hamilton's Mercedes was third quickest, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez fourth.

Verstappen is bidding for a record-equalling ninth consecutive win this weekend, which would match former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record.

The session was held on a dusty track - plumes of sand were thrown up by any car going off line - and Nico Hulkenberg suffered a crash when he lost control of his Haas through the penultimate corner and spun into the barriers, damaging the car's front wing.

Williams driver Alex Albon impressed with the fifth fastest time, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris whose car has been the second fastest on average behind the Red Bull in qualifying since its upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix early last month.

Their team-mates Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri were seventh and eighth, with the Alpha Tauri of Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Esteban Ocon completing the top 10.

Ferrari seemed to be struggling - Charles Leclerc was down in 16th, although he did not do a run on the fastest soft tyres.

Alonso was another driver to have an off. Like Verstappen, but earlier in the session, he entered the Turn 11/12 chicane too fast and ran across the gravel on the inside of the corner, to no apparent ill effect.

Aston Martin have a significant upgrade this weekend - a new floor design aimed at improving their performance after they slipped to the back of the four-team pack chasing Red Bull over the final part of the first half of the season.

Mercedes, for whom George Russell was 11th fastest, also have a floor upgrade, although more subtle than Aston Martin's. Hamilton was just 0.095secs behind Alonso as he looked to find early pace.

Zandvoort is already full of Dutch fans here to celebrate their hero, many decked out in orange T-shirts and generating a party atmosphere at this resort on the North Sea.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 13:54

    Well done Max… bring it home son..

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 13:53

    I was expecting the McLarens to be faster here, hopefully it's just FP1 stuff to work out. Nice to see AM back on form.

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 13:51

    Well let me tell you something brother
    Its gonna be bash at the beach 96 all over dude
    Max and The Red Bull Organisation are taking over the whole world man
    They already own the world of professional motorsport Jack
    Nothing is gonna stop Max man
    As for Doc and The Horn dude
    They're already clog dancing away with all the gold brother
    RBO4LIFE brother
    MAX4LIFE man

    • Reply posted by Fer de Lance, today at 13:53

      Fer de Lance replied:
      What a hulking hog’s breakfast.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:49

    Starting to think Verstappen will win the championship if the other drivers don't catch up soon.

    • Reply posted by 66reality, today at 13:51

      66reality replied:
      He will, or should, win every race going forward.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 13:48

    Noooooooooooooo. There is a surprise! He will break all records before him.

  • Comment posted by 66reality, today at 13:48

    Thats NOT news, not to me anyway!

  • Comment posted by finn63, today at 13:47

    A circuit where its difficult to overtake in a f2car I can see where this is going already

  • Comment posted by Harry Tuttle, today at 13:46

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 13:45

    Oh noooo what a surprise... surely nottttt

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 13:44

    Wow. Well that's a surprise.

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 13:43

    Isn't it amazing how the power of catering makes a car go faster???

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 13:46

      NickdeVries replied:
      A full stomach makes you think better

  • Comment posted by magicroundaboutcentral, today at 13:41

    I'm deeply shocked by this...who'd have thought

    • Reply posted by Darren Mc73, today at 13:45

      Darren Mc73 replied:
      Seems like the kid could carve a decent career in F1...

