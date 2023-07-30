Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with eighth straight victory

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa-Francorchamps

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's victory was his 45th in Formula 1. It was also the 13th win in a row for the Red Bull team dating back to last season

Max Verstappen was in imperious form as he came from sixth on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver's eighth consecutive victory in the final race before the summer break extended his championship lead to 125 points.

Verstappen led Sergio Perez home to a Red Bull one-two but was in another league from his team-mate.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen drove cautiously in the early laps as he picked his way up from his unusually low grid position, caused by a five-place grid penalty for using too many gearbox parts after he had qualified on pole by 0.8 seconds.

The world champion was up to fourth on the first lap but did not pass Hamilton until lap six and Leclerc until lap nine, both times using the DRS overtaking aid to overtake into the Les Combes chicane at the end of the long Kemmel straight.

Perez, who had passed Leclerc for the lead up the same straight on the first lap, hung on in front until his pit stop on lap 13.

Verstappen pitted the next time around, and only then began to show something like his true potential.

Emerging two seconds back from Perez, Verstappen was a second back after his first lap out of the pits, on his tail next time around, and ahead halfway along the Kemmel straight on lap 17.

What followed was a crushing demonstration of superiority over even a driver in the same car.

The Dutchman was 1.6secs ahead by the end of that lap, driven it two seconds faster than Perez .

He took it relatively cautiously on the next lap, extending his lead by 'only' 0.7secs, but then was 1.4secs faster the next time around.

The only jeopardy remaining in the race were some testy messages from his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

The Briton asked Verstappen to "use his head" before his first pit stop, only for the driver to ask whether Perez had been given the same command - effectively to manage his pace. Lambiase responded with "I suggest you follow my instructions and trust me".

A mid-race shower of rain was enough to add some tension for the drivers, but not to make them switch to treaded intermediate tyres. It did lead to a scary moment for Verstappen, though, when he had a wobble at high speed in the daunting Eau Rouge swerves, but managed to hold on to the car.

After his second stop, Lambiase scolded Verstappen that he had "used a lot of the tyres on the out lap", driving in a way which the engineer did not deem sensible".

Verstappen responded by setting fastest lap, extending his advantage by 2.3secs in one circuit.

Lambiase warned him: "This tyre had reasonable degredation in the first stint; I'd advise you to use your head a bit more."

Verstappen responded: "I could also push on and do another stop - a bit of pit stop practice."

It was his 10th win in 12 races and he continues to look as though he could win every race remaining this season, with no discernible opposition on the horizon.

Postives for Leclerc as Hamilton closes on Alonso

Verstappen's advantage was one thing for those in other cars, but humiliating for Perez, who was far closer to Leclerc in third than he was to his team-mate at the head of the field.

Leclerc hung on to the Red Bull well, always within a handful of seconds of Perez and more than able to hold Hamilton at bay. The seven-time world champion's consolation was to take fastest lap from Verstappen after a late pit stop for fresh medium tyres.

Hamilton's result moved him to just one point behind Alonso in their fight for third in the drivers' championship.

42-year-old Alonso drove well from his eighth place on the grid to move up to sixth on the first lap and then fifth past the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, damaged in a first-corner collision with Oscar Piastri's McLaren, on lap four. Both Sainz and Piastri were forced into retirement.

Hamilton's team-mate George Russell was a few seconds adrift of Alonso, while McLaren's Lando Norris recovered well from an error in fitting the hard tyres at his first stop, on which he found no grip and dropped close to the back, to climb back through the field and take seventh place.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon was eighth, ahead of the second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, while Yuki Tsunoda took the final point for Alpha Tauri.

  • Comment posted by Roofdragon, today at 15:36

    Slows down to manage tires, wins by 22 sec over his teammate. From 6th....

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:42

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      thats why hes the goat

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:42

    Just one word for RB & MV - Invincible.

    This is beyond MSc / Ferrari domination. This is demoralising for everyone, he’s basically unbeatable.

    Well done to LH too for nicking the fastest lap.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 15:43

      jason replied:
      He’s got to be in the conversation for the best ever surely? He’s just a flawless driver. Levels above the rest of the grid.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 15:38

    Max is unstoppable. Sure it's not exactly exciting battle for first but you have to admire his ability and skill to put a run like this together. Absolutely destroying his teammate.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:44

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Helps when his team can hamstring his teammate "for the good of the team".

  • Comment posted by Frosty the Goalman, today at 15:35

    NGL lads I don’t think the title fight will make it to Abu Dhabi

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:54

      Name replied:
      Man in fastest car wins. Who's still watching this 'entertainment'?

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:35

    Another masterclass from Verstappen. He's absolutely crushed Perez

    • Reply posted by ToryMickeymousemuralthief, today at 15:48

      ToryMickeymousemuralthief replied:
      That’s Perez’s job.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 15:36

    How the hell can Max pull away so conclusively from Checo like that in the same car......., ridiculous. Can't see the point in Lewis getting the fastest lap. Bit irrelevant really.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 15:40

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      "Can't see the point"? That's exactly what it is.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 15:38

    All I have to say is Super Max in a league of his own.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:45

      LifeGirl replied:
      It amuses me that you've gotten so many downvotes. Anyone with eyes can see that you're correct.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 15:35

    Max marches on imperiously…

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 15:45

      Steve replied:
      And the rest of the team do what exactly, according to you, nothing.

  • Comment posted by Seele, today at 15:44

    Verstappen won? 😲 did not see that coming

  • Comment posted by hdiwndb, today at 15:43

    Max is playing on easy mode. Did some quick maths and looks like Max is extremely likely to break the largest win margin record, currently held by Vettel with 155. Max is already on 125 with 10 races left and it's not unreasonable to assume he'll win all of them. A potential 195 margin is insane, coul even be higher as Perez is unlikely to be second in every race.

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:53

      Po the Panda replied:
      In the most dominant car ever created, he'd want to with no internal competition and NO1 contracted status.
      RB will win every single race this season.

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 15:38

    Very Lovely :)

  • Comment posted by mad_lad_66, today at 15:41

    Hamilton wins in a row: 5
    Rosberg wins in a row: 7
    Verstappen wins in a row: 8

    Don't talk LH cult

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 15:44

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      What about Schumacher and Senna?

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 15:35

    Fantastic drive from Max Verstappen he is in a different league from the rest of the drivers on the grid. Not much in it between Perez and the Ferrari and the Mercedes, nice to see Ferrari on the podium again. Another great race.

    • Reply posted by LifesTooShort, today at 15:49

      LifesTooShort replied:
      What race... what racing? MV is no doubt a good driver, great racer, not seen that yet but that RB is a rocket ship and SP isn't that good but to say MV is a different league is nonsense..

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 15:43

    Fabulous job from Max verstappen. Swept all aside before him and the red bull looks to be just getting faster and faster. Haters gonna hate.

    • Reply posted by Dr Grant, today at 15:47

      Dr Grant replied:
      It's the engineers who determine if an F1 car has the POTENTIAL to win races, not the driver. 50 engineers left merc for RB in 2021/2022.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 15:36

    To go from 6th to win and not only that but finish 22 seconds ahead of his team mate. Just wow. What a talent.

    • Reply posted by Grimsbyman, today at 15:45

      Grimsbyman replied:
      Nothing to do with talent. Crap team mate and fastest car by a mile (thanks to the cheating they did). Whats there to be happy about? (unless you love cheating too?)

  • Comment posted by Infamy_Infamy_, today at 15:42

    Judging by his radio exchanges, even Max was getting bored of finishing miles ahead of everyone else.

    Wanted to come in for a cup of tea and another tyre change before re-joining 30 seconds in the lead.

  • Comment posted by maths, today at 15:36

    Even the haters need to appreciate what we're seeing here.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 15:43

      Matthew replied:
      Why the continual use of the phrase “haters”
      Just because you favour one driver over another doesn’t mean you “hate” the other one
      Grow up!

  • Comment posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 15:38

    Pretty straightforward. Verstappen supreme, Checo mediocre and the rest providing the entertainment. Nice to see Ferrari on the podium but they were in a different race to the Red Bulls.

  • Comment posted by Faizan Haqqee, today at 15:51

    Great action in the midfield too. But what a masterclass from Max Verstappen. We're witnessing a genius at the height of his powers. The confidence, efficiency and sheer speed is nothing short of magical!

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 15:50

    Yes he has a rocketship, still hats off to Max, he is not making any mistakes. Newey master design.

    • Reply posted by PharmaHam, today at 15:53

      PharmaHam replied:
      Who got quickest lap today?

