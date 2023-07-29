Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Oscar Piastri to win rain-hit Spa sprint race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa-Francorchamps

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly and Jacky Ickx
Top three drivers Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly were presented with their trophies by Belgian former grand prix winner Jacky Ickx

Max Verstappen caught and passed McLaren's Oscar Piastri to win an incident-packed wet sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Piastri, who started second behind Verstappen, took the lead as a result of stopping for a change to intermediate tyres as soon as the race was started following five laps behind the safety car.

Verstappen stuck with the mandatory full wet tyres for a lap before his own change, and had to ride out a safety car period before blasting through into the lead by passing Piastri on the Kemmel straight.

The Australian hung on for second place, his best F1 finish in his rookie season, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished fourth on the road but was given a five-second penalty for a collision with Red Bull's Sergio Perez that caused the Mexican to retire, and dropped to seventh just in front of team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton triggered the most exciting racing of the shortened 11-lap distance when he went side by side with Perez through the two right-hand Stavelot corners.

Hamilton drifted a little wide, and had to drop behind the Red Bull for the remainder of the lap, coming under pressure from the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton then passed Perez around the outside of the first corner, the La Source hairpin, before Sainz went side-by-side with Perez into Eau Rouge and came out ahead.

Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc took advantage of the Red Bull's loss of momentum to pass Perez up the straight towards the Les Combes chicane.

Perez then lost control and slid off the track under pressure from McLaren's Lando Norris at Stavelot and eventually had to retire his car.

No stopping Verstappen

Max Verstappen leads from Oscar Piastri in Belgian GP sprint
Verstappen eased away to win by more than six seconds after passing Piastri

The race was defined by the drying conditions, which followed a downpour causing a delayed start.

The drivers consider it too dangerous to race at high-speed Spa-Francorchamps when there is a lot of water on the track because of the zero visibility caused by the spray.

So after a delay, the field was led out behind the safety car, which stayed out for five laps, with the sun now shining, so the F1 cars could begin to dry the track.

When the race did start, the track was ready for intermediate tyres, and half the field decided to pit immediately, leaving half to do a single lap on the extreme wets.

Piastri led in the changers, Verstappen those who played safe. But in the end it didn't matter.

Verstappen had to wait for a safety car, caused when Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin crashed at Pouhon on lap three with no harm to the driver, but when the race restarted on lap six, the Red Bull got a run on Piastri through Eau Rouge and was through before he was halfway along the straight.

Verstappen said: "It was the safer call. I didn't mind to stay out. We lost a position but we know we are quick and when we got the inters on we were flying."

Piastri said: "Very happy. We tried our best, but were no match for Max. Apart from Max our pace was really strong."

He praised McLaren for the progress they have made with their car since an upgrade was introduced at the Austrian Grand Prix at the beginning of the month, since when Norris has had two podium finishes.

"Full credit to the team," Piastri said. "The last three weekends we have had it has been very special compared to where we were. To lead my first laps was a day I won't forget."

High emotions for Gasly

Pierre Gasly
Gasly secured his first podium finish for Alpine

It was an emotional day for Gasly, who lost his best friend Anthoine Hubert in a crash in a Formula 2 race at Spa four years ago, and on Thursday led a "Run For Anthoine" around the track, stopping to lay flowers at the spot where the Frenchman lost his life.

It was Gasly's first top-three finish since he joined Alpine team this year, and a boost for an outfit in something of a crisis following a series of management changes in recent days, including over this weekend.

Sainz, who lost positions to Gasly and Hamilton after being held at his tyre stop to avoid a pit-lane collision, led Leclerc home, ahead of Norris and the demoted Hamilton.

The seven-time champion's team-mate Russell moved up after dropping to 12th following the pit stops at the start of the race to finish in eighth and take the final point.

Comments

Join the conversation

411 comments

  • Comment posted by iton, today at 17:30

    I'm far from a LH fan but that penalty was unwarranted

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 17:34

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      He crashed into Perez ?

  • Comment posted by The Fib King, today at 17:31

    Outrageous Hamilton daring to overtake that rocket ship , should be banned for life.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:40

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      everyone else seemed to do just fine when hamilton got past, but only hamilton seemed unable not to crash into him. btw ur joke is not funny

  • Comment posted by woofers64, today at 17:25

    Any penalty for any driver based on Perez and Hamilton racing is a farce.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:26

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Rick Sure, today at 17:29

    These sprint races are a bit of a non event, throw in some rain and general restraint and it’s not really a race at all. Anticlimax is the word.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 17:47

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Why do BBC never show the grid order or finishing order in their articles.

      Even if you click on the other page it's a three letter abbreviation of the drivers name so unless you already know a lot about F1 it's hard to know who it is and they don't even say the team name.

      Poor journalism.

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 17:30

    I reckon if the FIA officially introduce the rule that overtaking Redbulls isn't allowed, it would make racing a lot easier for all the other drivers and the stewards' decisions less confusing for the fans.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 17:33

      Sulky replied:
      It is already there, some do still try though and get the penalties to put it right for FIA and Red Bull

  • Comment posted by DrWalterMittyPHD, today at 17:29

    Excellent drive from MV no panic took the disappointment of the conditions and garage position hurting his chances in his stride, bided his time and put a superb clean overtake on OP. Great drive from OP too looks like he is going to be a star in years to come.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:45

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      only a true GOAT would go full throttle through eau rouge right behind another driver in the WET

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 17:52

    F1 has lost the plot.
    4 FL to clear water that Wet tyres can do, why do they bother making these anymore?
    yet again robbed fans of racing laps, Ocon & Gasly should be ashamed of themselves, saying it was too dangerous to drive after these FL laps.
    Penalise a driver for overtaking on a wet track, a racing incident by even the harshest ABH crew.
    Perez is finished, that drive was embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 17:58

      GazR replied:
      You mean Perez who had a hole in his car because Ham understeered into him?
      Did you check the pictures of his car after the race?

  • Comment posted by Faizan Haqqee, today at 17:28

    Despite the safety cars, this was so much fun. Great to see Piastri and Gasly up there. Hope for a gripping race tomorrow. It sure isn't only about who wins the race. The competition is right up and down the order

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 17:34

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Another terrible performance from Hamilton as well. Normal service resumed !

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:35

    Utterly absurd sprint.

    There were at least 3 unsafe releases including Verstappen, Alonso and one of the Alpine's. And not a single penalty issued?

    Penalty issued for Hamilton whilst side by side with Perez...as the commentators said...what was he supposed to do? Just evaporate?

    • Reply posted by DrWalterMittyPHD, today at 17:37

      DrWalterMittyPHD replied:
      Stewards have access to the telemetry you don’t. The Battering Ham back to his old tricks.

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 17:27

    Well Lewis has history in running into Red Bulls, Silverstone and Monza spring to mind 😂 seriously though didn’t seem a penalty no where near.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 17:30

      Sulky replied:
      Not a penalty at all, sad state of the sport and favoritism given to Red Bull by FIA

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 17:48

    As a Lando fan Piastri's form this weekend looks like an ominous indicator of things to come going forward . Oscar has me worried.

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 17:50

      Benson it is your father replied:
      No worries, Norris could still end up in a very utterly dominant car and win the odd race, and perhaps a WDC.

      Just like previous Brits from the past 40 years: Lewis, Jenson, Nigel, Damon.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:27

    Penalty to the nice Mr. Hamilton. The stewards must all be racists.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea fan, today at 17:33

      Humble Chelsea fan replied:
      Yes they are and are paid by cheats Red bull and lucky boy Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by Sulky, today at 17:26

    Harsh to give a penalty to Hamilton

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:28

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he literally understeered into him and ruined his race. just like silverstone 2021

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 17:37

    I was listening on the radio so couldn't actually see the conditions, but it seems silly that the race was deemed unsafe to start after 1 formation lap but then immediately half the field ditch the full wet tyre for inters.

    • Reply posted by Gurin Jeimuzu, today at 17:46

      Gurin Jeimuzu replied:
      Never been about the grip. F1 cars can race in puddles but not without it causing zero visibility. Even on the TV broadcast it was hard to see the cars.

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 18:08

    Fan, hater, or otherwise, that was a harsh penalty. No more than a racing incident there, might as well ban overtaking.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 18:09

      andy replied:
      Not harsh

  • Comment posted by Knodel, today at 18:05

    The picture above has Jacky Ickx described as a ‘Belgian former grand prix winner’. So that was his career highlight was it? A 6 times winner of Le Mans, CanAm champion and Paris Dakar winner but clearly F1 was the highlight. At least he wasn’t described as a ‘former Ferrari driver’. Do BBC interns write this stuff and who do they think reads it?

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 18:07

      andy replied:
      Typical BBC ignorance

  • Comment posted by MarkyMark70, today at 18:02

    Looked at the replays on Sky and would agree with them that it was more a racing incident between LH and Perez than anything else. Good to see the drivers having a racing scrap

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:15

      JM replied:
      Crashmilton as some might say…..

  • Comment posted by Spatel, today at 17:50

    How does Perez in that rocketship keep finding himself so far back. The corner before the incident he went horribly wide as well. Bring Danny ric in.

    • Reply posted by md copse, today at 18:00

      md copse replied:
      Yeah, put DR in there asap, to see that the car is far from a rocket ship. It more the driver, Max, than the car.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 17:27

    Odd penalty agaisnt Hamilton that Merc is going to be fast tomorrow great pace off the bends.

    Piastri and Norris could be quick so Verstappen may not get into the lead until 10 or 15 lap. He is right the first bend will be crucial, he should be prepared to lose a place or two as he will get them back quite quickly

    • Reply posted by BETTERER, today at 17:44

      BETTERER replied:
      Odd? Yes. Odd that it's ONLY a 5 sec penalty. He should have been disqualified. Causing a crash in wet conditions, damaging a car badly, putting a driver who is already in a dodgy position with his team in an even more dodgy place, potentially ruining his career. All caused by a narcissist driver who seems to feel he has something to prove, despite being an 'also ran'.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:45

    Verstappen is on a different level to the other drivers. Notwithstanding the dominance of Verstappen, the drive of the day goes to Piastri. What a talent he is. He is a very level headed lad with no airs or graces and just gets on with the job in hand. He appears to be at one with the McLaren and is also good in the wet. He has a great future.

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 17:47

      Benson it is your father replied:
      I think so too, but let's not get carried away. We had high hopes of Trulli and Fisichella to early 2000s.

      But past few races, I have been mightly impressed with him.

