Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen shades brilliant Oscar Piastri to claim sprint pole

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa-Francorchamps

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments205

Lance Stroll's car is recovered by marshals
Lance Stroll's crash brought an early end to the second part of sprint qualifying

Max Verstappen pipped McLaren's Oscar Piastri to pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race by just 0.011 seconds.

The world champion was the very last driver to cross the line on a drying track, the condition of which was improving consistently throughout the session.

Nevertheless, Piastri's performance continued the strong impression the Australian is making in his debut season.

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc for an all-Ferrari second row of the grid.

Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris was fifth, ahead of the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Sergio Perez in eighth, 0.905secs slower than team-mate Verstappen.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Mercedes' George Russell completed the top 10.

Aston Martin sabotaged their own efforts by sending Lance Stroll out on medium-compound slick tyres at the end of the second session before the track was ready for them.

The Canadian crashed at the fast left-hander of Turn Nine, bringing out a red flag with just 40 seconds of the session remaining, and that meant team-mate Fernando Alonso, on his 42nd birthday, was also eliminated because he had not yet set a time.

The session started on a wet track but progressively dried throughout, until it was finally ready for slicks for the final top-10 shootout.

Verstappen, who set pole on Friday for Sunday's grand prix by a much bigger margin of more than 0.8secs, said: "The gap was not as big as yesterday, my second sector was maybe a bit careful - Turn Eight and Nine was very slippery. But it's OK. Let's see if it is going to rain again in the afternoon."

Piastri was torn between the disappointment of being so close to pole and the pleasure of achieving his best F1 qualifying position so far.

"Especially in conditions like that, you can lose that much time and 100 times that very easily," he said.

"I was very happy with my lap. I thought I did a good job. Of course, there's always point in the lap when you think, 'I could have gained 0.011secs.' Our car really likes it like that. Its a nice place to be.

"If there is one place where you want to start second rather than first, it's probably here, so I am going to say I did that on purpose.

"But the weather could change again for the sprint. Either I'll have hopefully a nice tow down to Turn Five or I'll be able to at least see where I'm going.

"I can't thank the team enough. It's still pretty amazing that we are disappointed with being in second rather than on pole."

Oscar Piastri of McLaren
Oscar Piastri is a former Formula 2 and Formula 3 world champion

The Ferrari drivers were in contrasting moods after the session. Sainz was pleased he had achieved a "good lap" after making errors on Friday, while Leclerc felt he had lost an opportunity for pole with a mistake at Turn Nine, where he ran wide on the slippery track.

Norris said his lap had been compromised by being passed by Perez at the final corner just as he was starting it, while Russell described his session as "a total mess from start to finish".

Russell locked his brakes into the first corner at the start of his final flying lap and then impeded Hamilton through Eau Rouge and on to the Kemmel straight, affecting both their laps.

He said he had made errors and then the Mercedes team had miscalculated how much time was left, leaving him too close to the car in front and Hamilton too close to Russell.

Alonso said he had not even managed to start his lap, admitting Aston Martin were "on the risky side" with both drivers - him leaving the garage late, and Stroll choosing slicks.

Asked what he might be able to recover in the sprint, he said: "Nothing."

More rain is predicted before the start of the sprint race, which is due to start at 16:05 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

205 comments

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 12:59

    Piastri looks a star in the making.

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 13:02

      Ottoman replied:
      He looks absolutley electric right now.

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 13:03

    Ive been watching since 1994 and this sport is getting too sanitised for me. Ridiculous 35min delay just to wait for inter tyre conditions. What's the point of the extreme wet?

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 13:06

      Ottoman replied:
      ^^ Everytime it rains now the FIA panics, i hate it too. Also the constant need to VCS then Saftey Car and then Red Flag things costing 7-10 laps wasted before the red flag. Sanitsed is the right word.

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 12:50

    Piastri is impressing in his.first season the way Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton did. Potentially a future champion!

    • Reply posted by Faizan Haqqee, today at 12:58

      Faizan Haqqee replied:
      In recent memory, Max also had an impressive start

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 12:42

    Devastated listening to the clowns on Sky, even getting the names of corners wrong. Now just waiting for the usual never going to watch again/Red Bull cheat/it's all a fix comments.

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 12:51

    Another quality display by Stroll

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 12:53

      Ottoman replied:
      I knew he was crashing in that corner before he did, What a waste of space

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 12:57

    After the Summer Break, let’s all come back and keep the HYS civil… tribalism should have no place.. let’s respect wall the teams, all the drivers and make HYS a happier place..

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 13:01

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      A wonderful sentiment, but it ain't going to happen unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 12:40

    They’re applauding Piastri’s lap yet McLaren were the only team running a setup which was suited to those tricky drying conditions.

    Arguably Sainz did the best job along with Max! If Ham wasn’t impeded by Rus he would have been close too.
    I’m glad Anthony Davidson said it straight, good to hear from someone who knows.

  • Comment posted by deebal, today at 13:06

    George is becoming a liability at Mercedes. It's one thing to lack the speed. But to now start costing your teammate grid positions is appalling. Why jump your teammate at the starting line only for you to go and lock up in front of him, and ruin his chance of a pole?

    • Reply posted by woody2goody, today at 13:10

      woody2goody replied:
      Since when does he 'lack the speed'? It seems you've conveniently forgotten about last season.

      Lewis and Max are no angels with regards to getting in people's way during qualifying either.

  • Comment posted by AlexSW19, today at 12:38

    Norris starting to get schooled, Piastri looks like the real deal.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 12:41

      mluk replied:
      Schooled, really? How many times has he been out qualified by his team mate?

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 13:14

    If the weather is ok Verstappen strolls to victory in both sprint and Sunday races. If it rains we have no race at all. Those great days of racing at Spa in the wet are over. I understand the safety aspect, but it doesn’t make it any less dull.

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 13:20

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      If they had to race on the old circuit with the Masta straight and kink you could understand it but the circuit is much safer these days. Unfortunately too many of the old tracks have been neutered in the name of safety.

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 12:35

    Brilliant qualifying for the sprint, just 25 milliseconds between the top 3 cars, its never been closer. What a great season this is turning out to be. The race itself tomorrow should be another cracker, it will not be easy for MV to win from 6th but if anyone can do it then he can. I just hope it is a clean start into the first corner and the whole race.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:23

    Verstappen on a mission to demonstrate that he is the man to beat. Piastri simply outstanding and is having an outstanding rookie season. Without doubt it's fantastic to see the young guns coming through to challenge. Piastri is certainly one to watch for the future.

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 13:26

    The season is definitely more exciting than recent years but surely it’s time to scrap DRS …. It’s like allowing the heavyweight boxer behind you to wear knuckledusters. It’s so contrived and unreal.

    • Reply posted by Ian P, today at 13:37

      Ian P replied:
      I half agree with you, it should either be removed completely, or allowed at any time, non of this one second malarky.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 13:40

    Racing at Spa is always exciting when the weather is interchangeable and the dryness of the track varies. Verstappen once again very quick with an impressive lap by Piastri. Mercedes drivers got into each others way and the Ferraris are more competitive. Let’s see how the Sprint race goes.

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 13:44

    Stroll needs to take one. He wouldn't be missed.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 12:49

    So Perez’s drag race with the Alpine on the straight and guess what? The Alpine won. So much for the “rocket ship” nonsense the BBC were pushing the other day.

  • Comment posted by Mr Markie, today at 13:38

    Can we have more races on wet tracks that start to dry? It sure mixes things up!!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:24

    Stroll is struggling to get a car from A to B without crashing.

    • Reply posted by sartre, today at 14:04

      sartre replied:
      "Well Dad promised a Stroll in the parc for me."

  • Comment posted by Wisdoms , today at 13:37

    Well done Super Max.
    Nice to see some other youngsters coming through now like Piastri, Nando Morris and Lewis Hamilton.
    MR FORMULA 1 (Christian Horner) must be studying which of theses youngsters he will want to replace Checo next season.

    • Reply posted by eggymooo, today at 13:43

      eggymooo replied:
      Yes that young newcomer Lewis Hamilton surely has a bright future ahead of him.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 13:57

    Oh and I'm sick of the nonstop push for more and more safety. Now drivers don't even want to drive in the rain...?? Why don't they let drivers into F1 who are willing to take risks & be brave - and actually earn the tons of money on offer?!

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 14:04

      mluk replied:
      Yeah let's forget about the safety of the fans and marshalls as well.

      These are some of the best drivers in the world but how do you race when you can't see??

