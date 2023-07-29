Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen shades brilliant Oscar Piastri to claim sprint pole

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa-Francorchamps

From the section Formula 1

Lance Stroll's car is recovered by marshals
Lance Stroll's crash brought an early end to the second part of sprint qualifying

Max Verstappen pipped McLaren's Oscar Piastri to pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race by just 0.011 seconds.

The world champion was the very last driver to cross the line on a drying track, the condition of which was improving consistently throughout the session.

Nevertheless, Piastri's performance continued the strong impression the Australian is making in his debut season.

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc for an all-Ferrari second row of the grid.

Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris was fifth, ahead of the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Sergio Perez in eighth, 0.905secs slower than team-mate Verstappen.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Mercedes' George Russell completed the top 10.

Aston Martin sabotaged their own efforts by sending Lance Stroll out on medium-compound slick tyres at the end of the second session before the track was ready for them.

The Canadian crashed at the fast left-hander of Turn Nine, bringing out a red flag with just 40 seconds of the session remaining, and that meant team-mate Fernando Alonso, on his 42nd birthday, was also eliminated because he had not yet set a time.

The session started on a wet track but progressively dried throughout, until it was finally ready for slicks for the final top-10 shootout.

Verstappen, who set pole on Friday for Sunday's grand prix by a much bigger margin of more than 0.8secs, said: "The gap was not as big as yesterday, my second sector was maybe a bit careful - Turn Eight and Nine was very slippery. But it's OK. Let's see if it is going to rain again in the afternoon."

More rain is predicted before the start of the sprint race, which is due to start at 16:05 BST.

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 12:51

    Another quality display by Stroll

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 12:53

      Ottoman replied:
      I knew he was crashing in that corner before he did, What a waste of space

  • Comment posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 12:51

    Qualification shows how close the performance of the cars really is, the actual race involves fantastic concentration to keep churning out fast lap after fast lap without making errors.
    That and getting held up by slower drivers, MV has the perfect skillset and he makes the most difference between the top 3 or 4 teams cars. Perez (whos a top driver) is showing where the Red Bull really is.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 12:50

    So Hamilton hasn't "won" any qualifying or practice this weekend?

    • Reply posted by No Asterisk, today at 12:52

      No Asterisk replied:
      Shares in Kleenex tissues will plummet

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 12:50

    Piastri is impressing in his.first season the way Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton did. Potentially a future champion!

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 12:49

    So Perez’s drag race with the Alpine on the straight and guess what? The Alpine won. So much for the “rocket ship” nonsense the BBC were pushing the other day.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 12:46

    Max both Ferrari and both McLaren beat Mercedes..great start to the weekend

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 12:52

      Ottoman replied:
      Sounds like you need better plans for the weekend

  • Comment posted by No Asterisk, today at 12:45

    The LH travelling fans are all now behind Piastri (after briefly following Perez and Alonso earlier this season)

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 12:49

      jason replied:
      Don’t forget Leclerc last year. Now they’re turning on Russel too. Absolutely sick of that fan base.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 12:42

    Devastated listening to the clowns on Sky, even getting the names of corners wrong. Now just waiting for the usual never going to watch again/Red Bull cheat/it's all a fix comments.

  • Comment posted by No Asterisk, today at 12:41

    LH's nose stud fell out after the 1st run in q3 so it affected the weight distribution on the 2nd run which is why he was p7

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 12:49

      mluk replied:
      Jeez.. is this really the level on commenting on here?

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 12:40

    They’re applauding Piastri’s lap yet McLaren were the only team running a setup which was suited to those tricky drying conditions.

    Arguably Sainz did the best job along with Max! If Ham wasn’t impeded by Rus he would have been close too.
    I’m glad Anthony Davidson said it straight, good to hear from someone who knows.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 12:40

    Max driving second sector with one foot on the break. Gets off the line today into first corner with the lead he will be in another post code come lap 5.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 12:39

    Verstappen is a genius.

    • Reply posted by OtherDave, today at 12:45

      OtherDave replied:
      Adrian Newey is a genius.

  • Comment posted by AlexSW19, today at 12:38

    Norris starting to get schooled, Piastri looks like the real deal.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 12:41

      mluk replied:
      Schooled, really? How many times has he been out qualified by his team mate?

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 12:38

    russel actually cost hamilton pole lmao

  • Comment posted by Hski, today at 12:38

    Hamilton would've cruised to Pole bar Russell! Great job Piastri, so close to Max Average in a much lesser car...

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 12:39

      GazR replied:
      He had a setup far better suited in these tricky conditions! Did you not listen to Davidson?

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 12:37

    Wow, didn't see that coming.an in fastest car wins.

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 12:35

    Brilliant qualifying for the sprint, just 25 milliseconds between the top 3 cars, its never been closer. What a great season this is turning out to be. The race itself tomorrow should be another cracker, it will not be easy for MV to win from 6th but if anyone can do it then he can. I just hope it is a clean start into the first corner and the whole race.

