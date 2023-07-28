Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole position after Max Verstappen grid penalty

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen's penalty means Charles Leclerc will start from pole position in F1 for the 20th time

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying but a grid penalty means Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start from pole position.

The Red Bull driver beat Leclerc by 0.820 seconds on a drying track but has a five-place grid drop for using too many gearbox components this season.

Leclerc edged the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez by 0.057secs with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes fourth fastest.

Carlos Sainz was fifth from McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

It was a day defined by the weather, but the rain that some felt might threaten qualifying because of reduced visibility from spray in wet conditions stopped in the hour before qualifying and the track progressively dried through the session.

Verstappen is expected to win the race from sixth on the grid, regardless of the weather, so superior has his and Red Bull's performance been so far this season.

But a first pole of 2023 for Leclerc is a major boost for the Monaco-born driver, who was Verstappen's closest title rival last year but has cut a dispirited figure for much of this season because of Ferrari's failure to live up to their own expectations.

It will be all the sweeter for Leclerc, who struggled in exactly similar damp conditions in the races in Spain, Canada and Austria before realising he had a problem and needed to address it.

"Not a bad qualifying for us especially in those conditions," Leclerc said. "It's always difficult to put everything together. I put a lot of work into those conditions as I wasn't comfortable a few races ago."

Leclerc was the first driver to set a lap on the final runs, meaning he missed the best of the circuit, but he acknowledged that Verstappen was out of reach.

"We went a bit early [for the final run]," he said. "Having said that, pole was definitely not on for us but we could have been closer. Let's see how it goes."

Verstappen came close to being eliminated in the second knockout session, and argued with his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase over the radio afterwards about the run plan they had chosen.

Leclerc was faster than the double champion on the first runs in the final session by about 0.1secs but Verstappen said he found the confidence to push harder on his final set of tyres.

"To be on pole again, I know I have to drop back with the penalty but it was the best I could do today."

Outside the top battle for pole, Piastri impressed in the McLaren, the Australian out-pacing team-mate Norris throughout, although floor damage sustained by the Briton when he ran wide at the second Stavelot corner in the first part of qualifying likely compromised his car's performance. Mechanics were seen conducting repairs in the breaks between sessions.

Behind the McLarens, Hamilton's team-mate George Russell will be disappointed with eighth on the grid in the Mercedes, both of which have an aerodynamic upgrade for this weekend.

The Aston Martins continued their recent run of a slump in form with ninth and 10th places, Fernando Alonso just 0.038secs behind Russell and a second ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll.

Daniel Ricciardo looked to have made it into the second part of qualifying in his first wet competitive session since returning to F1 with Alpha Tauri at the last race in Hungary, but his lap was deleted for exceeding track limits and he will start 19th.

British-born Thai Alex Albon was 16th in the Williams, who had expected the circuit would suit their car but likely suffered for the damp conditions favouring downforce, over the efficiency needed at Spa in the dry.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Marc Hameleers, today at 17:30

    Great lap by max, so far ahead of Perez. It's not just the car...

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 17:33

      Realist replied:
      I mean I agree, he is far superior to Perez.

  • Comment posted by Sylvia Scott, today at 17:48

    Max - 8 tenths quicker. .......on a single lap.......

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:49

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Newey once did work for SpaceX LOL

  • Comment posted by General Zod, today at 17:33

    8 tenths?

    Just give him the winners trophy on Sunday now.

    Great driver and brilliant car but...Zzzzzz in terms of competition sadly.

  • Comment posted by PharmaHam, today at 17:44

    A superb lap showing just how good a driver MV is his ability to seek out grip on a patchy wet dry track was amazing to see.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:48

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Or it shows the gulf in class between himself and his teammate.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:43

    That’s one sour headline for the article.

    The editor trying to hide the fact that Verstappen is 9 tenth of a second ahead of Lewis, which is basically a light year in F1 terms & 8 tenth of the second position.

    He can even start at P20 and still win the race, such is his dominance & obviously the car as well.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 17:45

      OTS replied:
      The car clearly.

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 17:29

    Huge lap by Max, lucky to not get caught out though. Fully expect him to win on Sunday if he gets through turn 1 unscathed. Lewis out performing the car today, certainly 3rd or 4th fastest car today. Piastri the real deal, can’t wait for this guy to start to race at the top

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 17:37

      NickdeVries replied:
      Piastri is doing brilliant for a rookie

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:34

    Lets just hope there's no stupid rushes of blood at the start into the first corner.

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 17:37

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      I hope that Ham plays fair as he could cause chaos at the fist bend, that is if he once again escapes any punishment from the stewards for clearly coming back onto the track unsafely.
      Especially around here with all the talk of safety beforehand, he should have known better.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 17:43

    An outstanding lap by Verstappen almost 1 sec ahead of Leclerc although the former will start 6th and the latter will start from pole position in Sunday’s race. Well done to Ferraris for decent qualifying. Hamilton did well but McLarens did not do as good as expected. Sprint qualifying & race tomorrow will be exciting.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:10

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Why do BBC never show the grid order or finishing order in their articles.

      And on the rare occasion they do it's a three letter abbreviation of the drivers so unless you already know a lot about F1 it's hard to know who it is and they don't even say the team name. Poor journalism.

  • Comment posted by BETTERER, today at 17:42

    Perez has his best chance of winning a race since his last win, but I wouldn't put it past Max to win. I would like to see Max equal Vettel's 'on the trot' record and go on to surpass it. I don't mind if it rains though and shakes the field up, allowing someone else to win, so long as it isn't LH, because the Hamboys will be soiling the walls and carpets with their sad, effervescent, spume.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:30

    Absolute rocket ship, a second quicker more or less in the middle sector alone, this will be an easy win for Max who I would expect to be in the lead by lap 5.

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 17:33

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      Funny that its not a rocket ship for Perez then as he is in a car of equal performance. MV just gets more out of any car than the rest. He would win races this season in any of the top 3 or 4 teams cars.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 17:48

    Maclaren and Ferraris so close together it seems that is what the car is capable of, similar with the Aston Martins but Hamilton and Verstappen drove the legs off their cars in the conditions.Credit where its due, entertainment on a Friday afternoon

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:50

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Finally a decent comment unlike most of the usual HYS goers.

  • Comment posted by rweust, today at 18:09

    Max 0.8 's faster than Checo.
    Lewis 0.7 's faster than George.

    It's not just the car.

  • Comment posted by ely, today at 18:11

    Who writes these things when Hamilton was winning it was him when he actually had a far bigger advantage with his car. Max is winning mainly because he is just a class above the rest in his driving ability

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 17:42

    Been on the energy drink HCF?

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 17:45

    What’s happened to Russell ? Austria apart with penalties incurred, he’s only beaten Hamilton twice in the race this season.

    • Reply posted by This name needs moderation, today at 17:48

      This name needs moderation replied:
      Hammy complained and George has been neutered by Mercedes.

  • Comment posted by Dunkcarno, today at 18:13

    Not a Mclaren fan but do hope they keep on improving, looking forward to both Lando and Piastri battle it out at the front..

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 18:13

    Really surprised with the Aston Martin slump, with all the development time they can use I expected to be making the sort of improvements McLaren made.

    Good lap from Max but once DRS was allowed I felt pole position was a formality.

    • Reply posted by No Asterisk, today at 18:16

      No Asterisk replied:
      I'm hoping AM come good again along with Ferrari and then we will have a great battle for 2nd with AM, Mclaren and Ferrari

  • Comment posted by big blobby, today at 17:42

    Red bull with a penalty, well I never 😆😆

    • Reply posted by BETTERER, today at 17:50

      BETTERER replied:
      I doubt anyone will laugh when all the other teams have their grid penalties for similar, because I doubt ANY team will get through half a season without breaking the limits for 'parts used' but more importantly, because very few people are childish enough to think it's even slightly funny that they should

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 17:35

    Will it be 4 or 5 laps when he will in 1 position?

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 17:39

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      Hopefully sooner but the other drivers will have to make huge mistakes as there is not much between performance among the top 3 or 4 teams.

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 18:18

    Well let me tell you something brother
    Max could start back at the Keynes and still win the gold man
    Others benefit from RBO misfortune dude
    Max will be leading by the Rouge dude
    Max is gonna be top of the pod Jack
    Doc and The Horn standing below as the beautiful beautiful Dutch and Austrian nation anthem combo fills the sky brother
    RBO4LIFE brother

