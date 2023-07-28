Close menu

Formula 1: Alpine to part company with team boss Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer joined Alpine as team principal in February 2022

Alpine will part ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane after this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The latest in a series of management changes come after a disappointing performance by the Renault-owned team so far this season.

Alpine are also losing chief technical officer Pat Fry, who will start the same role at Williams later this year.

Alpine have failed to meet the targets they set for themselves this year.

They started the season aiming to finish fourth for a second consecutive year while also moving closer to the top three teams.

Instead, they are sixth and have been leapfrogged by Aston Martin and McLaren.

The decision to split with Szafnauer and Permane comes just over a week after former Alpine chief executive officer Laurent Rossi was moved into a new role in special projects at Renault and replaced with a new CEO in Philippe Krief.

And that happened two weeks after Bruno Famin was named vice-president of Alpine Motorsport.

Famin said at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday that the moves had been made with "the aim of reaching faster the level of performance we are waiting for".

He added that the team, Szafnauer and Permane "were not on the same line on the timeline" and that "we have a different view of the way of doing it".

Szafnauer joined Alpine from Aston Martin, where he was team principal since August 2018, when the team was known as Racing Point. It became Aston Martin in 2021.

Prior to that, he was a senior executive of the team in its previous guise as Force India since 2009.

Permane has been with Alpine in its various guises for 34 years. He started working for the Benetton team in 1989, and moved during its shifting to Renault, then Lotus, back to Renault again and then Alpine. He held many engineering roles before becoming sporting director in 2012.

In that position, he has been central to the way the team has been run for the past decade. A statement thanked him for his "34 distinguished years at Enstone", the team's base.

Alpine said both Szafnauer and Permane would stay in position until the end of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend before departing.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Permane's three decades at the team was "a truly remarkable achievement".

He added: "He has been one of the mainstays of that period and been there through the championship years with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

"He is a hugely competent guy - I doubt he is going to be unemployed for too long."

Fry moves to Williams

Alpine's chief technical officer Pat Fry
Pat Fry has worked in a variety of roles in F1 since joining Benetton in 1987

Fry, an experienced design engineer who has previously held senior positions at McLaren and Ferrari, had been at Renault/Alpine since 2020. He will start his new role at Williams on 1 November.

His move is the first senior appointment made by new Williams team principal James Vowles since he joined the team from Mercedes in February.

Vowles has set himself the target of returning Williams to competitiveness and the team have already moved forward this season.

Vowles said: "Pat's knowledge and experience will further strengthen the team's technical capabilities and pursuit of excellence as we build the next chapter of Williams.

"Pat has been a core part of winning teams throughout his career, he is one of the most respected experts in our industry and I'm excited to begin work with him when he joins in November."

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 15:16

    Well let me tell you something brother
    It doesn't matter whose in charge man
    Without the brains of The Horn dude
    Without the speed of Max brother
    Without the guidance of The Doc dude
    Forget it Jack
    If you aint part of The Red Bull Organisation brother
    Ain't no gold ever coming home Jack
    RBO4LIFE brother

  • Comment posted by threeflies, today at 15:07

    Who cares about alpine. Real drivers qualify in rain, get on with it.
    Oh to bring back the spirit of the 70s 80s and 90s when drivers had balls.

    • Reply posted by threeflies, today at 15:12

      threeflies replied:
      It's very simple, if your too scared to go fast, drive slowly and hope its a good time compared to others. Absolutely no reason to stop qualifying.

  • Comment posted by 67radders, today at 15:07

    Pat Fry seems to be resembling Michael Douglas in Falling Down

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 15:03

    Though this is F1, and the vast majority couldn't care less (such fun watching a procession for a couple of hours?) this report does look like an account of plans to shift the deckchairs on the Titanic?

  • Comment posted by MumboJumbo, today at 15:01

    Renault in full meltdown! Alonso made the right decision to leave the sinking ship!

  • Comment posted by Davidindigitaland, today at 14:57

    what a tangled web we weave

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 14:54

    Knew Otmar was a dead man walking as soon as the 'Merican Money started flowing.

  • Comment posted by matta, today at 14:51

    I think Alpine, and Gasly in particular, have been a bit unlucky this season. But still, this is not surprising. Having the sixth fastest car as a manufacturer is a poor effort, and Szahnauer (to me) doesn't come across as the character to arrest the slide. Be interesting who's taking this one on

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 14:50

    Aside from the first turbo years where they gained a march on other teams, Renault have always done better when they just concentrated on being an engine supplier rather than a team in their own right

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 15:02

      MumboJumbo replied:
      They won 2 WDCs with Alonso.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 14:50

    You can’t keep blaming the team principals, when you keep failing it’s bigger than just the boss and I think the problems at Alpine run deeper.

    • Reply posted by it is all going panwards, today at 14:58

      it is all going panwards replied:
      Modelled on football managers. Easy come, easy go.

  • Comment posted by RatFace, today at 14:48

    BYE BYE

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 14:47

    Permane has come across over recent years as a bit of a plodder who thinks he has a job for life. Always been 'Mr Average' in F1

  • Comment posted by Brad Shrewsbury, today at 14:44

    Unsurprising for sure, but I'm not sure who comes in to do a better job for them mid-season... A potential poison chalice in the making

    • Reply posted by RatFace, today at 14:49

      RatFace replied:
      Prost

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 14:29

    Hardly surprising.
    Personally I've never rated Shaufner, he comes across as a very weak character

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 14:31

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Who is Shaufner?

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 14:24

    Sad, I like hearing Otmar on the telly. Same can't be said for Horner however. Far too much of him.

    • Reply posted by shogunn, today at 14:37

      shogunn replied:
      Horner is the pantomime villain and every sport needs good and bad guys. Even the haters are sort of fans, its gives them something to talk about and someone to root for (the opposition). Not a Red Bull or Horner fan but the sport would be boring with less characters on the grid, same goes for Toto/Guenther.

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, today at 14:24

    What a mess Alpine is… Renault had a good crew back in 2020 with Cyril, Prost, Budkowski and Ricciardo such a shame they all didn’t stay.

    Andretti surely is circling now… maybe a deal to take over the team and run it exclusively with Renault engines?

    • Reply posted by Naz, today at 14:39

      Naz replied:
      Cyril abitofbull was not part of a "good crew" lol

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 14:22

    Wow...Permane has been ridiculously loyal to that team; that seems massively unfair on him

    • Reply posted by Roughyp81, today at 14:38

      Roughyp81 replied:
      No loyalty in that game

