Close menu

Hungarian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez crashes on first lap of practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments37

Sergio Perez's Red Bull crashes into the barrier in first practice
Red Bull's Sergio Perez has failed to qualify in the top 10 for five races in a row

Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashed on his very first lap of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Mexican put his outside wheels on the grass when turning into the Turn Five hairpin and spun into the wall.

Perez's error prevented the other drivers from getting any dry running as rain started to fall during the red-flag period called to recover the damaged Red Bull.

Mercedes' George Russell was fastest with McLaren's Oscar Piastri in second.

Fernando Alonso had been fastest in the Aston Martin before pitting a few minutes before the end of the session with the track conditions still improving.

Only 11 drivers set lap times, and championship leader Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were not among them.

Perez's crash has increased the pressure on him after a difficult run in which he has failed to qualify in the top 10 for five consecutive races.

His remarks over the radio immediately after the crash made it clear that he understood the potential seriousness of the error.

"I can't believe this," Perez said.

Team principal Christian Horner said: "He just misjudged it. It was just a mistake. You could hear the frustration in his voice."

Perez's early-season ambition of challenging team-mate Verstappen for the championship has collapsed as his season has imploded following a series of errors.

At the same time, former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, who won seven races for the team from 2014-18, has returned to the grid as a replacement at their second team Alpha Tauri for Nyck de Vries, who was fired last week.

Ricciardo has said his dream is to go well enough in the Alpha Tauri to again earn a seat at Red Bull.

Perez, who has a Red Bull contract for 2024, said on Thursday that Ricciardo's return "doesn't change anything" for him, insisting that his future was "in my hands".

Horner has said that he believed Perez's problem was that he had been putting too much pressure on himself, and added after the British Grand Prix that Perez "just needs a clean weekend".

That hope is already forlorn in Hungary, although it may well turn out that Perez is fortunate in that the weather prevented anyone else learning about their cars in dry conditions so he will not be as behind as he would have been had the session not been hit by rain.

A number of drivers did go out later in the session to try their cars on intermediate tyres in the wet conditions, and Carlos Sainz caused a second red flag when he spun coming out of Turn Three.

He made light contact with the wall with the rear of his car and damaged his front wing but was unable to restart himself because he was beached on the kerb. The incident damaged Sainz's front wing.

Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda was another driver to fall foul of the conditions, also damaging a front wing with a spin.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:30

    *RB pulls handbrake lever from pit lane*
    “What’s that Sergio? You’ve had an accident?”

  • Comment posted by R0N, today at 14:28

    I hope Ricciardo was hired to prepare Tsunoda for driving the RB next year and for coaching a new kid on the block in an AT. It would be poor management if Ricciardo were promoted to the RB next year and leave Tsunoda in the AT.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 14:25

    Remember Perez, you have to keep it together and composed, especially after Ricciardo joining back RB family.

    What does Perez do - bins it on the first lap, yay!

    I mean talk about bad timing.

  • Comment posted by erik sly, today at 14:25

    The scumbag played a role in Lewis not winning the title in 2021

    • Reply posted by Fired Up, today at 14:26

      Fired Up replied:
      MV fully deserved it in 2021 the better driver.

  • Comment posted by erik sly, today at 14:24

    Shitty driver

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 14:30

      Exile replied:
      Hamilton couldn't get past Him so what does that make Hamilton?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 14:23

    Sergio Perez crashes on first lap of practice...this is becoming a habit and a rather worrying one for Red Bull. Not acceptable at this level for a driver in the premier team to plant his wheels on the grass during a practice lap.

  • Comment posted by BETTERER, today at 14:23

    So, is the RB the 'best car on the grid' or is it a good car, with a fantastic driver in MV? I'd say Perez, on a fantastic day, can beat MV, but inconsistency and errors more often get in the way of that, in all the disciplines. Not so for LH during his career. He's always been 'In the best car and just that little bit better than his teammates' until MV, the RB of last year and Russell came along

  • Comment posted by VDU881, today at 14:19

    Imagine being sacked in a season where you're the only driver apart from Max that's won a race.
    This could actually happen.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 14:18

    Ricciardo has only just been fitted for his new car and he won’t get to use it!

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 14:17

    Best thing for perez is to get out of the team, start a fresh, his head has gone since closing up in the championship, that and a lack of team support. For some reason he thought he had some kind of equal footing, nieve to think that in that team.

    • Reply posted by loek, today at 14:23

      loek replied:
      Not a lack of teamsupport, just a lack of talent.

  • Comment posted by Captain Pugwash, today at 14:16

    Just a feeling, but I reckon Mad Max is gonna win this one.

  • Comment posted by Hulk Hogan Hulkamaniac, today at 14:16

    Well let me tell you something brother
    We all love the H-Ring man
    But time for a change dude
    Step aside Hungaroring
    March forward the HORNgaroring dude
    In honour of the greatest boss in the history of professional motorsport man
    The Horn the undisputed Lord of the Ring dude
    Max is the undisputed King of the Ring man
    RBO4LIFE brother
    MAX4LIFE man
    HORN4LIFE dude

    • Reply posted by penscawn, today at 14:21

      penscawn replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:16

    They need to get another midfield has been in that seat pronto

  • Comment posted by BETTERER, today at 14:16

    'Verstappen is only winning because he has the best car'. Maybe, but how do you explain Perez's failures? Clearly, it also depends on the driver and, except those days when Perez is at the top of his form, he's no match for Verstappen in terms of consistency and faultless driving. Hamilton's team mates though, have always been far closer in skill- levels, especially nowadays.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 14:18

      andy replied:
      They’re probably pulling the handbrake on from the pit garage

  • Comment posted by geezzzz , today at 14:15

    Perez done. Riccardo you are up

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 14:15

    I think Daniel has had his chances.
    Would like to see Tsunoda outperform him and get a chance at RB.

  • Comment posted by VDU881, today at 14:15

    Good job he's at a forgiving team...

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:15

    Don’t write him off. He’ll come good.

  • Comment posted by Michael Gilbey, today at 14:15

    What odds on Ricciardo and Perez swapping teams before FP2? That would be Peak Marko…

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, today at 14:14

    Oh dear another mistake from an over rated driver...!
    Lucky to be in Red Bulls team really...!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured